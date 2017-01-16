Do you remember seeing Tom Jones sing at The Regent Theatre, Ipswich in 1992?
18:10 16 January 2017
Archant
In the last few weeks he has made his return to The Voice UK but back in 1992 Welsh superstar Tom Jones was gracing the stage in Ipswich.
Famed for his hits including It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussycat? and She’s A Lady, Tom Jones performed at The Regent Theatre in November 1992 - the year he released his single Delilah.
They had queued for hours to get their tickets and on the night hundreds packed into the auditorium, waving homemade signs and posters at the crooner, who first album was released more than 50 years ago.
Are you featured in our photos of the night?
