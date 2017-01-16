Partly Cloudy

Do you remember seeing Tom Jones sing at The Regent Theatre, Ipswich in 1992?

18:10 16 January 2017

Fans of Tom Jones show off their memorabilia as he performs at The Regent Theatre in Ipswich in November 1992

Fans of Tom Jones show off their memorabilia as he performs at The Regent Theatre in Ipswich in November 1992

Archant

In the last few weeks he has made his return to The Voice UK but back in 1992 Welsh superstar Tom Jones was gracing the stage in Ipswich.

Fans queue outside in the foyer before Tom Jones takes to the stage in November 1992Fans queue outside in the foyer before Tom Jones takes to the stage in November 1992

Famed for his hits including It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussycat? and She’s A Lady, Tom Jones performed at The Regent Theatre in November 1992 - the year he released his single Delilah.

Tom Jones fans outside The Ipswich Regent in November 1992Tom Jones fans outside The Ipswich Regent in November 1992

They had queued for hours to get their tickets and on the night hundreds packed into the auditorium, waving homemade signs and posters at the crooner, who first album was released more than 50 years ago.

The Welsh singer on stage at The Regent. Tom Jones performed in front of hundreds of people with his live band after previously having to postpone the showThe Welsh singer on stage at The Regent. Tom Jones performed in front of hundreds of people with his live band after previously having to postpone the show

Are you featured in our photos of the night?

The Welsh singer stands at the front of the stage, with the crowd in awe in November 1992The Welsh singer stands at the front of the stage, with the crowd in awe in November 1992

The Welsh singer on stage at The Regent. Jones performed infront of hundreds of people with his live band after previously having to postpone the show to a later date.The Welsh singer on stage at The Regent. Jones performed infront of hundreds of people with his live band after previously having to postpone the show to a later date.

