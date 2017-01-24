Do you remember the family fun days at the Emperor Inn in Norwich Road, Ipswich?

A new sign was unveiled at the The Emperor, Ipswich in 2013 Archant

The original Tolly Cobbold lettering can still be seen on the front of what is now a Tesco Express store in Norwich Road, Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A band plays live at the Emperor Inn in August 1995 A band plays live at the Emperor Inn in August 1995

Prior to the supermarket chain takeover, the Edwardian building at 293 Norwich Road had housed a pub.

Staff and customers of the Emperor Inn gather to give money to the Evening Star's Christmas tree appeal in November 1996 Staff and customers of the Emperor Inn gather to give money to the Evening Star's Christmas tree appeal in November 1996

The pub dated back 1843 and was known by various monikers over the years including The Maypole, The Rose & Crown and then, in latter years, The Emperor Inn.

The Emperor Inn raising and giving money in December 1997 The Emperor Inn raising and giving money in December 1997

The Emperor sign is now covered by Tesco banners but the Tolly Cobbold lettering has been retained - similar to the lettering sen at Felixstowe Ferry and Needham Market.

Packed out pub garden as the Emperor Inn held their annual fun day in August 1996 Packed out pub garden as the Emperor Inn held their annual fun day in August 1996

In recent memory, The Emperor was a popular family pub, hosting summer fun days and live bands.

Entertainment for all ages as the Emperor Inn held their annual fun day in 1996 Entertainment for all ages as the Emperor Inn held their annual fun day in 1996

The pub was closed by owners Punch Taverns in 2013 and reopened as a Tesco Express store, much to the disgruntlement of former regulars who had campaigned to retain it as a community asset.

The Emperor Inn held their annual summer fun day in August 1996 The Emperor Inn held their annual summer fun day in August 1996

Here we look back at the golden years of the Emperor Inn, on a nostalgic trip to your former local pub.

Fun for all ages as the Emperor Inn held their annual fun day in September 1994 Fun for all ages as the Emperor Inn held their annual fun day in September 1994

Are you in any of these photos? Share your memories of The Emperor Inn via email