Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Do you use phrases like on the huh? Take part in this student’s Ipswich language survey

11:51 04 February 2017

David Heffer, who is carrying out a survey into Ipswich dialects and accents. Image: David Heffer

David Heffer, who is carrying out a survey into Ipswich dialects and accents. Image: David Heffer

Archant

On the drag, on the huh, driv for drove and writ for wrote – most of these sayings will be familiar to anyone who lives in Suffolk.

2 Comments
Ipswich town centre. Image: Sarah Lucy BrownIpswich town centre. Image: Sarah Lucy Brown

Student David Heffer, born and raised in Bramford Lane, Ipswich, is interested in their origins and why they are used by so many people on a daily basis.

The 28-year-old is carrying out a study into the accents and dialects used by people in both Wigan, where his partner grew up, and Ipswich, where he grew up – and is inviting people living in his home town to take part.

Participants are asked about their attitudes towards their hometown and its speech – for instance if they like it, and would they change it.

“Since moving away from Ipswich, living in Liverpool, Australia and finally Manchester, I became aware of the big range of accents and dialects, particularly the UK,” said Mr Heffer. “In Manchester there is a huge range of strong accents, however I always knew that I didn’t have a particularly strong Ipswich accent even before I moved away.

David Heffer, who is carrying out a survey into Ipswich dialects and accents. Image: David HefferDavid Heffer, who is carrying out a survey into Ipswich dialects and accents. Image: David Heffer

“When I moved to Manchester I met my partner David Aspinall, from Wigan, and noticed that even young people in Wigan have a strong accent and dialect, using words and expressions particular to Wigan like ‘jackbit’ or ‘scran’ for food and ‘klempt’ for hungry.

He added: “I wondered why in my experience, younger people in Ipswich seem to have lost the accent compared to older generations.”

With the data Mr Heffer has collected so far, he has realised putting an extra syllable in words like town to become ‘tow-an’ and down to become ‘dow-an’ is something unique to Ipswich and the Suffolk area.

He has also discovered most people like their accent and would prefer not change it, but younger people are less likely to be happy with their accent.

The survey, which forms part of Mr Heffer’s undergraduate dissertation at Manchester Metropolitan University, takes around 20 minutes to complete.

Click here to take part.

Words and phrases unique to Ipswich and the wider Suffolk area

• On the drag

• On the huh

• Bah or buh as term of address

• Driv for drove

• Writ for wrote

• Town becomes tow-an

• Down becomes dow-an

Can you think of any more? Let us know in the comments below

Keywords: United Kingdom Australia Manchester Suffolk Liverpool

2 comments

  • How about the modern inability to start a phrase, especially when asked a question, without "So..." appearing? Or "Yeah?" every half sentence, "Oh Wow" etc etc etc. I blame the BBC.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Sarky Sage

    Saturday, February 4, 2017

  • I was talking about this at work a while ago with a friend from Essex. I said that we say 'shew' instead of 'showed' e.g 'I shew her those photos' I'd never realised that it was a regional thing, thought everyone said it! Though someone asked me if I say 'on the huh' and I've never heard anyone my age say that (mid 30's)

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    tophatt

    Saturday, February 4, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Police appealing for help to find 88-year-old missing man Phillip Proffitt

39 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for help to find missing Phillip Proffitt, 88

Police in Suffolk are appealing for information to help to find a missing 88-year-old man from Ipswich.

Police called to help round up horses on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford

10 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Police were called after three horses were loose in Bramford

Police helped round up three horses that had got loose from a field on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford in the early hours of this morning.

Do you use phrases like on the huh? Take part in this student’s Ipswich language survey

11:51 Emily Townsend
David Heffer, who is carrying out a survey into Ipswich dialects and accents. Image: David Heffer

On the drag, on the huh, driv for drove and writ for wrote – most of these sayings will be familiar to anyone who lives in Suffolk.

See photos of boat blocking the A12 northbound close to that Shell garage at Ardleigh

12:45 Emily Townsend
Vehicle and boat jackknife on A12 northbound at Ardleigh. Image: Simon Davis

A motor cruiser has come off its trailer on the northbound A12 in north Essex this afternoon.

Opinion: How much do you spend on takeaway coffee each year? One woman reveals £400 bill

12:00 Sheena Grant
How much do you spend on coffee each year?

I like to think I’ve had some success since I’ve been trying to live more thriftily, writes Sheena Grant.

Ipswich drink-driver blames baby shower Martini for putting him over limit

08:00 Colin Adwent
Drivers were over the legal drink-drive limit

Two drink-drivers have lost their licences after being caught behind the wheel while over the limit.

It looks a little crowded up there - see our iWitness picture of the day

12:30 Connor McLoone
Starlings on an aerial in Dedham. Picture: Peter Burn

This flock of starlings have a birds eye view over the Essex village of Dedham.

Gallery: 25 of the greatest actors from Suffolk and Norfolk

09:14 Andrew Clarke
John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Picture: Bill Smith

The death last weekend of East Anglian acting legend John Hurt brought home the fact that we have so many talented stars of stage and screen living on our doorstep.

Gallery: Claude Cox’s old book shop featured on Instagram as users celebrate the best of #Ipswich

08:57 Natalie Sadler
Silent Street, Ipswich

Instagram gives us a window to the lighter things in life - from colourful street scenes to historic city scapes and delicious looking meals.

Car gets stuck on roundabout traffic island in Ipswich

07:05 Adam Howlett
Police called a recovery vehicle to lift the car off the curb. Photo by N&S roads policing

A car became stuck on a traffic island close to the Duke Street roundabout in Ipswich last night.

Most read

Car gets stuck on roundabout traffic island in Ipswich

Police called a recovery vehicle to lift the car off the curb. Photo by N&S roads policing

Driver gets stuck in car wash at Sainsbury’s in Hadleigh Road Ipswich after crash

A silver car got stuck in a car wash in Ipswich today after a crash. Image: Lee Reynolds

Closure order made on house in Prospect Street, Ipswich, where alleged attempted murder took place

Police tape at the scene of the alleged attempted murder in Prospect Street

Ipswich drink-driver blames baby shower Martini for putting him over limit

Drivers were over the legal drink-drive limit

Ipswich protesters prepare to rally against President Trump’s travel ban

Campaigners in Ipswich are set to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Join In: How many Ipswich streets can you identify? Try our quiz here

Churchman’s had a float in the 1953 Coronation celebrations in Ipswich. The building featured is now home to the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star. Portman Road is on the left.

Most commented

Ipswich protesters prepare to rally against President Trump’s travel ban

Campaigners in Ipswich are set to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Poll: Ipswich needs increased powers say leaders of Orwell Ahead campaign

Mark Ling is a key member of the Orwell Ahead group.

Do you use phrases like on the huh? Take part in this student’s Ipswich language survey

David Heffer, who is carrying out a survey into Ipswich dialects and accents. Image: David Heffer

Car gets stuck on roundabout traffic island in Ipswich

Police called a recovery vehicle to lift the car off the curb. Photo by N&S roads policing

Gallery: Claude Cox’s old book shop featured on Instagram as users celebrate the best of #Ipswich

Silent Street, Ipswich

Cardiff’s Emyr Huws paying some of his own wages to be on loan at Town

Cardiff City's Emyr Huws has joined Ipswich Town on loan
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24