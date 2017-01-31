Do you want to take part in London to Paris cycle challenge for St Elizabeth Hospice?

Cyclists prepared to set off from Ipswich for the London to Paris cycle ride in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice last year

If you’re still looking for a New Year challenge, then St Elizabeth Hospice might have one for you.

The charity, in Foxhall Road, is holding an information evening on Thursday at 6pm to explain more about this year’s London to Paris cycle ride.

A limited number of places are still available on the 300-mile challenge, setting off from London on September 19 and arriving in the French capital five days later.

Joanne Rodger, events and challenges manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Everyone that took part last year had a really enjoyable time and really embraced doing the challenge as a team.”

Registration costs £99 but those who sign up on the night will receive a discount.

To confirm your place at the information evening, call 01473 707026 or email fundraising@stelizabethhospice.org.uk