Doctors in Suffolk claim seven-day GP service is ‘unrealistic’

Suffolk doctors have described the Prime Minister’s plans to force GP surgeries to open seven days a week as “unrealistic” and warned they would only make it harder to attract people to the profession.

Paul Driscoll, medical director and chairman of the Suffolk GP Federation, also claimed that longer opening times would not result in better care. Instead, he called for “innovative ideas” such as Suffolk’s GP+ scheme, which has already provided more than 20,000 extra appointments to patients around Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds, since its launch in September 2015.

Dr Driscoll was responding to comments made by Prime Minister Theresa May who said in an interview with our reporter this week that it was still her intention for all surgeries to provide services 8am-8pm, seven days a week. With GP+, Dr Driscoll said Suffolk was “ahead of what the Prime Minister is asking”, with patients already able to see GPs until 9pm on weekdays or at times on weekends.

Patient feedback for the scheme is reported to be “very positive”. Suffolk GP Federation is looking at ways to roll-out the service to other locations so all patients in the county have access to it within two years.

“Forcing all GP surgeries to stay open later, seven days a week is not the answer,” Dr Driscoll added. “It’s just not practically possible and certainly won’t help with either morale or recruitment. It’s already difficult to find new doctors to join general practice, while more experienced GPs are leaving the profession because they are over worked.

“We need to work together to find new innovative ideas that will have positive results for both patients and healthcare professionals alike. Any move toward seven day working needs careful consideration – in particular financial support from NHS England and the CCGs. We currently have no details about how this might happen.”