Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Doctors in Suffolk claim seven-day GP service is ‘unrealistic’

06:00 25 January 2017

Doctors claim 7-day service is not feasible

Doctors claim 7-day service is not feasible

Archant

Suffolk doctors have described the Prime Minister’s plans to force GP surgeries to open seven days a week as “unrealistic” and warned they would only make it harder to attract people to the profession.

Comment

Paul Driscoll, medical director and chairman of the Suffolk GP Federation, also claimed that longer opening times would not result in better care. Instead, he called for “innovative ideas” such as Suffolk’s GP+ scheme, which has already provided more than 20,000 extra appointments to patients around Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds, since its launch in September 2015.

Dr Driscoll was responding to comments made by Prime Minister Theresa May who said in an interview with our reporter this week that it was still her intention for all surgeries to provide services 8am-8pm, seven days a week. With GP+, Dr Driscoll said Suffolk was “ahead of what the Prime Minister is asking”, with patients already able to see GPs until 9pm on weekdays or at times on weekends.

Patient feedback for the scheme is reported to be “very positive”. Suffolk GP Federation is looking at ways to roll-out the service to other locations so all patients in the county have access to it within two years.

“Forcing all GP surgeries to stay open later, seven days a week is not the answer,” Dr Driscoll added. “It’s just not practically possible and certainly won’t help with either morale or recruitment. It’s already difficult to find new doctors to join general practice, while more experienced GPs are leaving the profession because they are over worked.

“We need to work together to find new innovative ideas that will have positive results for both patients and healthcare professionals alike. Any move toward seven day working needs careful consideration – in particular financial support from NHS England and the CCGs. We currently have no details about how this might happen.”

Related articles

Keywords: Theresa May NHS

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Doctors in Suffolk claim seven-day GP service is ‘unrealistic’

33 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Doctors claim 7-day service is not feasible

Suffolk doctors have described the Prime Minister’s plans to force GP surgeries to open seven days a week as “unrealistic” and warned they would only make it harder to attract people to the profession.

Three crews tackle chimney fire at Monks Eleigh thatched house

00:11 Elliot Furniss

Crews from three fire stations were sent to tackle a chimney blaze at a property in Monks Eleigh.

Video: ‘Once a racer, always a racer’... Paralysed motocross rider Laurie Squirrell targets Winter Paralympics 2018

Yesterday, 20:28 Richard Goss
Laurie Squirrell in Colorado. Pic: Anglia Press Agency.

Laurie Squirrell has shown tremendous courage and resilience since a crash in America left the schoolgirl motocross star paralysed 12 years ago.

Gallery: Do you remember the family fun days at the Emperor Inn in Norwich Road, Ipswich?

Yesterday, 19:35 Sam Dawes
A new sign was unveiled at the The Emperor, Ipswich in 2013

The original Tolly Cobbold lettering can still be seen on the front of what is now a Tesco Express store in Norwich Road, Ipswich.

Bus company donates double decker to be turned into Ipswich homeless shelter

Yesterday, 19:31 Gemma Mitchell
Gareth Brenland with family, Sarah Jane and Tiffany.

“It’s unbelievable how a whole community can come together to get something moving.”

Call for more music venues and cultural spaces for young people in Ipswich

Yesterday, 19:14 Gemma Mitchell
Suffolk Young Labour Party, with Charlie Nixon in the centre wearing a red scarf.

Ipswich has been dubbed a “cultural wasteland” that needs to improve its music scene and offer more for young people.

Updated: Shop owners fear repeat attack after botched ram-raid at Ravenswood Co-op in Ipswich

Yesterday, 18:54 Colin Adwent and Matt Stott
The scene of the Ford Ranger impaled on a bollard after the botched ram-raid attempt at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich. Pic: Contrib.

Two bungling ram-raiders who managed to impale a truck on a metal bollard outside an Ipswich Co-op have left shop owners fearing a repeat attack.

Greater Anglia gets passenger approval

Yesterday, 17:53 Paul GEater paul.geater@archant.co.uk
Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles.

Passengers believe that Greater Anglia’s rail services improved in most areas during 2016 according to a new survey by official watchdog Passenger Focus.

Hammer-wielding burglar jailed after early morning raid on Ipswich home

Yesterday, 17:45 Jane Hunt
Jay Munday has been jailed

An Ipswich man who was awoken by a noise in his flat in the early hours of the morning was confronted by an intruder holding a hammer, a court has heard.

Gallery: Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

Yesterday, 17:35
There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

The refurbishment of Ipswich station is nearing completion and to mark the we are looking back at the station’s history.

Most read

Updated: Shop owners fear repeat attack after botched ram-raid at Ravenswood Co-op in Ipswich

The scene of the Ford Ranger impaled on a bollard after the botched ram-raid attempt at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich. Pic: Contrib.

Join In: Quiz - Can you name these Ipswich pubs past and present?

The Cricketer pub in Ipswich

Gallery: Take a look inside the former ABC Cinema in Ipswich

The foyer area of the ABC Cinema in Ipswich. Photo taken in June 1973

Hammer-wielding burglar jailed after early morning raid on Ipswich home

Jay Munday has been jailed

Bus company donates double decker to be turned into Ipswich homeless shelter

Gareth Brenland with family, Sarah Jane and Tiffany.

Call for more music venues and cultural spaces for young people in Ipswich

Suffolk Young Labour Party, with Charlie Nixon in the centre wearing a red scarf.

Most commented

Call for more music venues and cultural spaces for young people in Ipswich

Suffolk Young Labour Party, with Charlie Nixon in the centre wearing a red scarf.

Gallery: Do you remember the family fun days at the Emperor Inn in Norwich Road, Ipswich?

A new sign was unveiled at the The Emperor, Ipswich in 2013

Sites for 7,900 new homes in Suffolk Coastal finally agreed as policies judged ‘sound’

Felixstowe - 1,700 new homes will be built in the next 15 years.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24