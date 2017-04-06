Does this jewellery belong to you? Police release images of jewellery believed to have been stolen

Pocket watch: Police release photographs of jewellery, believed to have been stolen, in a bid to trace the owners.

Police have released photographs of jewellery, believed to have been stolen, in a bid to trace the owners.

Necklace Pendant: Police release photographs of jewellery, believed to have been stolen, in a bid to trace the owners.

Hundreds of pieces of jewellery were seized after police arrested a woman from Felixstowe on suspicion of theft. She has now been bailed to return to police on April 30 as enquiries continue.

It’s known the woman had previously worked as a carer and although a letter has been sent to many of her former clients, it is thought that there may be other individuals who may have previously lost items – possibly from many years ago.

Police are asking anyone who may recognise the photographs of the jewellery, which include rings, watches, pocket watches, necklace pendants and lockets, to get in touch so they can be reunited with their property.

If you are the genuine owner officers will carry out suitable checks to try to ensure items can be returned.

Ring: Police release photographs of jewellery, believed to have been stolen, in a bid to trace the owners.

Are these items yours? Call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 26583/16.

These images can be seen on the Suffolk Police website.