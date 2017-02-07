Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

Assistant manager of the Buttermarket Centre, Nadine Weatherley, cuts the ribbon of a new Krispy Kreme stand.

Two eager doughnut fans queued for three hours to be the first customers of a new Krispy Kreme outlet in Ipswich.

The ribbon was cut at the stand under the escalator on the ground floor of the Buttermarket Centre at 10am today.

Krispy Krispy is the latest food chain to join the revamped leisure mall, which is set to bring more fresh names to the town in the coming months.

University of Suffolk students Beth Seddon and Bethany Thwaites arrived at 7am and waited outside in the rain until the centre opened.

The first customer won a Krispy Kreme gold card, which entitles the holder to two dozen free doughnuts every month for a year.

Krispy Kreme mascot, Mr OG, draws crowds to the new stand in the Buttermarket Centre, Ipswich.

Bethany, 21, said: “I think we are just a bit crazy.

“We were sitting outside in the rain for quite a bit.

“We thought it would be a bit of fun to go to the opening.”

Beth, 18, added: “I have grown up going to London and going to the Krispy Kreme shop.

Staff go through the steps of the "doughnut dance" at the opening of a new Krispy Kreme in Ipswich's Buttermarket Centre.

“They just taste really good.”

Krispy Kreme operations manager Ricky Turner said the branch had recruited seven new employees from the Ipswich area, with more than 50 people applying for a position.

He said: “We expect it to do well.

“I think on opening day alone it should sell around 2,000 doughnuts.”

He added: “We have had well over 100,000 hits on social media.

“Everyone is looking for a little sweet treat and we are very happy to be in the market.”

This is the first dedicated Krispy Kreme shop in Ipswich, joining stands in some Tesco stores.

Krispy Kreme is now the eighth eatery to open at the Buttermarket Centre, sitting alongside Prezzo, Cosy Club, Wagamama, Coast to Coast, Byron Burger, Jacey’s Coffee House and Vodka Revolution.

It has also been revealed that a new 12-screen Empire Cinema will launch at the end of March on the first floor of the centre, where there is a Pure Gym.

There are still four empty units in the mall, which are expected to be filled by this summer, according to assistant manager, Nadine Weatherley.

Mrs Weatherley today hinted that the fresh occupiers would be brands not currently on offer in the town.

She said: “We are looking forward to welcoming some other new names into Ipswich.”