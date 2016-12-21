Drink-driving Felixstowe go-kart driver set for at least a three-year ban

Inspector Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

A painter and decorator caught driving a go-kart while more than twice the drink-drive limit is to lose his licence for the second time in three years.

James Ward leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court. James Ward leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court.

James Ward, of Melford Way, Felixstowe, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Ipswich magistrates to drink-driving – his third conviction for excess alcohol.

The 32-year-old was told he now faces a minimum three-year ban from the road.

The court heard Ward was behind the wheel of a red, seven-year-old, four-wheeled kart with a petrol motor when a police officer saw him in Princes Road, Felixstowe.

After he was stopped and arrested on November 12 a breath test was carried out which showed Ward had 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

The court also heard Ward owes £850 in fines dating back to 2012, which he received for previous offences.

Chairman of the Bench Bob Skinner told Ward he would receive a minimum of three years’ disqualification from driving after hearing it was Ward’s second drink-drive offence in three years.

Ward was given an interim ban as he is due to face a magistrates’ court trial after he denied a charge of failing to stop for a police officer on the same day as the drink-drive offence. The trial was set for February 15.

Ward was released on bail until then.

In a separate hearing Maija Ryder, of Redwing Close, Ipswich, also admitted drink-driving.

The 53-year-old was arrested after a collision in Birkfield Drive when she pulled out of junction in front of another vehicle.

The accident occurred on December 4 while Ryder was driving a VW Sharan.

A breath test showed she had 42mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath.

Nicola Pope, mitigating, said her client suffered from arthritis and a spinal condition, as well as anxiety.

The court heard that when Ryder’s licence was taken away it would effectively leave her housebound.

Magistrates disqualified Ryder from driving for 12 months. She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, as well as £30 to the victims’ fund.