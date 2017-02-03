Overcast

Driver injured after crash near Fiveways junction of A11 at Barton Mills

20:46 03 February 2017

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A11 in Suffolk this evening.

Officers were called to the Fiveways junction at Barton Mills at around 6.20pm to reports of a crash between two cars on the northbound carriageway.

Ambulance crews are also there after being called by police to the scene.

One of the drivers involved has been injured, a police spokeswoman said, possibly by their airbag.

Paramedics are treating the person at the side of the road.

They will be taking the patient to hospital, she added, but their injuries are not thought to be serious or life-threatening.

The northbound carriageway is partially blocked which is delaying drivers.

Police hope to clear the road as soon as recovery for the vehicles arrives.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive them from the emergency services.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101.

