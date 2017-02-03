Drug dealer from London jailed for six years after police raid at Ipswich flat

A drug dealer who was arrested during a police raid at a flat in Ipswich has been jailed for six years.

Four people were found inside the flat in Turner Road during the raid in November 2015 and outside a window officers found a package wrapped in cling-film containing 55 wraps of cocaine and 120 wraps of heroin.

Police arrested Richard Mensah and his DNA was found on the package, Ipswich Crown Court heard. A mobile phone seized by police contained messages relating to drug dealing. Mensah, 26, of Chingford Road, London, admitted four offences of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and driving while disqualified.

He was jailed for six years and banned from driving for 54 months.

The court heard that on December 30, 2015 a car he was driving was stopped on the A12 at Copdock and further packages containing heroin and cocaine were discovered.