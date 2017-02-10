Dusting of snow could fall in Suffolk and Essex as counties experience low temperatures tonight

Could a dusting of snow settle in Suffolk or Essex overnight? Pictured is Southwold (stock image)

Snow has started falling in parts of Suffolk and Essex this evening as parts of East Anglia prepare for some light, wintery showers.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Temperatures today have been relatively low and these are expected to continue over the weekend.

Phil Garner, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said an area of low pressure was expected to move in from the east coast in the early evening, bringing snow and sleet inland.

He added: “There is a risk of a dusting of snow tonight, around 1cm to 2cm in places.”

Mr Garner said snow was “quite likely” as temperatures drop to -1C during the evening.

Saturday is forecast to be cold with a chance of showers, while Sunday will be slightly warmer with temperatures of up to 5C.

Is snow falling where you live or work? Send your photos to us by email here or you can tweet them to @EADT24 or @IpswichStar24 on Twitter.