Have you seen the Dutch tall ships in Ipswich harbour?
PUBLISHED: 09:44 12 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:44 12 October 2018
It was an exciting day on Ipswich quay as over 21 Dutch tall ships were spotted coming into the port as part of Europe’s largest student sailing event.
The Race of Classics is a Dutch competition that sees teams from several universities across the country racing classic ships from Rotterdam to Ipswich.
More than 600 young people arrived on board their vessels yesterday and are currently in Ipswich.
Andrew Harston, Ipswich-based director for port owners Associated British Ports (ABP) said: “They look great alongside the LV18 Lightship at Orwell Quay, where the people of Ipswich can come and see them.
“We are delighted to have them in Ipswich once again, Visits like this make great use of Orwell Quay and it will be an impressive sight when they set off back to Holland.”
The ships were last in Ipswich in 2014 and the visit is the third time they have visited the town.
They will be leaving the harbour today at high tide so make sure you get a look at them.