Have you seen the Dutch tall ships in Ipswich harbour?

PUBLISHED: 09:44 12 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:44 12 October 2018

IMG201

IMG201

It was an exciting day on Ipswich quay as over 21 Dutch tall ships were spotted coming into the port as part of Europe’s largest student sailing event.

Tall ship SWAENSBORGH in the lock at Ipswich, on 11-October-2018. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.comTall ship SWAENSBORGH in the lock at Ipswich, on 11-October-2018. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Race of Classics is a Dutch competition that sees teams from several universities across the country racing classic ships from Rotterdam to Ipswich.

Race of the Classics tall ships moored in Ipswich, on 11-October-2018. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.comRace of the Classics tall ships moored in Ipswich, on 11-October-2018. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.com

More than 600 young people arrived on board their vessels yesterday and are currently in Ipswich.

Crew from the tall ship IDE MIN comes through the lock on a visit to Ipswich, on 11-October-2018. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.comCrew from the tall ship IDE MIN comes through the lock on a visit to Ipswich, on 11-October-2018. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andrew Harston, Ipswich-based director for port owners Associated British Ports (ABP) said: “They look great alongside the LV18 Lightship at Orwell Quay, where the people of Ipswich can come and see them.

Crew from the tall ship IDE MIN wave as the vessel comes through the lock on a visit to Ipswich, on 11-October-2018. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.comCrew from the tall ship IDE MIN wave as the vessel comes through the lock on a visit to Ipswich, on 11-October-2018. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“We are delighted to have them in Ipswich once again, Visits like this make great use of Orwell Quay and it will be an impressive sight when they set off back to Holland.”

Race of the Classics tall ships moored in Ipswich, on 11-October-2018. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.comRace of the Classics tall ships moored in Ipswich, on 11-October-2018. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The ships were last in Ipswich in 2014 and the visit is the third time they have visited the town.

Race of the Classics tall ships moored in Ipswich, on 11-October-2018. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.comRace of the Classics tall ships moored in Ipswich, on 11-October-2018. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.com

They will be leaving the harbour today at high tide so make sure you get a look at them.

