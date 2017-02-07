‘Easily the creepiest thing I’ve seen all week’ - Ed Sheeran shares bizarre picture

The image shared by Ed Sheeran over Instagram Archant

Ed Sheeran has posted a bizarre picture of what appears to be a cake created in his image – with its nose bitten off.

Bite my nose to spite my face/cake A photo posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Feb 6, 2017 at 11:23pm PST

The Suffolk singer took to Instagram to share the picture with the caption: “Bite my nose to spite my face/cake”.

Fans picked up on the apparent reference to the lyrics to Girls by the 1975, which begins: “Bite your face to spite your nose/17 and a half years old/Worrying about my brother finding out/Where’s the fun in doing what you’re told?”

Ed will be performing with the 1975 at this year’s Brit Awards, as confirmed yesterday.

Other fans commented that it was “Easily the creepiest thing I’ve seen all week” and “beyond spooky”.

Ed’s record-breaking singles are still riding high in the charts with Shape of You and Castle on the Hill, his “love song for Suffolk” at numbers one and two, respectively, for the fourth week running.