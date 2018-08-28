Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The five stories you need to read today

PUBLISHED: 07:27 10 October 2018

Ed Sheeran's Chantrya Park gigs could pave the way for promoters to bring other top touring artists to Ipswich Picture: PA/BEN BIRCHALL

Ed Sheeran's Chantrya Park gigs could pave the way for promoters to bring other top touring artists to Ipswich Picture: PA/BEN BIRCHALL

PA Wire/PA Images

Ed Sheeran, a ladybird invasion, fireworks night and Stalin’s death mask - here’s the best stories from Ipswich and Suffolk.

A 12-man brawl in broad daylight had to be broken up by police on Tuesday, October 9, with one witness saying they even saw a person involved wielding a piece of wood with nails in it.

Police made three arrests following the fracas, but these men have now been released from custody.

Swarms of Harlequin ladybirds are appearing in Suffolk, which have invaded homes in the county after the species arrived from their native homes of Asia and North America over a decade ago.

Charles Cuthbert, a Suffolk naturalist and RSPB Minsmere wildlife guide, said: “This is the time of year when these ladybirds begin to swarm in search of hibernation sites, usually in a south-facing place in a recess around a window or doorway.”

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has announced his fourth and final Ipswich show in August 2019.

Tickets can be bought from Friday October 12 at 10am - find out where to get them and how much the tickets are in our story.

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Christchurch Park fireworks show too, with the evening of family fun set to be the biggest bonfire night celebration in Suffolk.

Tickets can be bought at any East of England Coop and on the events website.

And, in case you missed it: A death mask modelled on the face of Joseph Stalin could fetch up to 10 times its valuation at auction this week.

It is one of just 12 brass casts made of the Soviet dictator, and also comes with a pair of his brass cast hands.

Lorry breakdown at Copdock roundabout creates five-mile traffic jam

08:26 Jake Foxford
Traffic is moving slowly for five miles on the A14 eastbound to Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A broken down lorry at the Copdock interchange on the A14 has made a five-mile tailback between Ipswich and Claydon.

Police face ‘big challenge’ to meet demand over the next four years

08:13 Michael Steward
Police appealing for information after car stolen off driveway in Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk police is facing a “big challenge” to cope with increased demand over the next four years, according to the county’s crime commissioner.

Four arrested over attempted burglary in Ipswich

06:37 Jake Foxford
The men are now in custody at Suffolk police headquarters. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A group of men face questioning after an attempted burglary in Ipswich while the residents slept.

Could Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gigs put Ipswich on music map?

05:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
One Big Sunday in Chantry Park, Ipswich in the early 2000s Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A string of high profile gigs in Chantry Park by Ed Sheeran next year is set to showcase the space as a venue for promoters to bring other top artists, according to the landowners.

Consultation period begins on new crossing to ease traffic on Dartford Crossing

09:07 Jessica Hill
Ablestock

A ten-week consultation begins today for a major new road which could almost halve journey times across the Dartford Crossing,

Suffolk hotel described as ‘intimate and relaxed’ wins national award

07:53 Megan Aldous
The Bildeston Crown has won a national award Picture: THE BILDESTON CROWN

An independent hotel reviewer has crowned a Suffolk hotel as one of the best in the country.

The five stories you need to read today

07:27 Jake Foxford
Ed Sheeran's Chantrya Park gigs could pave the way for promoters to bring other top touring artists to Ipswich Picture: PA/BEN BIRCHALL

Ed Sheeran, a ladybird invasion, fireworks night and Stalin’s death mask - here’s the best stories from Ipswich and Suffolk.

Missing: 32-year-old Kesgrave man

Yesterday, 20:59 Dominic Moffitt
Mr Schultz was last seen in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 32-year-old man from Kesgrave, Suffolk.

Heavy traffic disruption in Ipswich due to ‘essential’ gas works

Yesterday, 17:53 Dominic Moffitt
The junction with Bramford Road on Norwich Road, Ispwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Temporary three-way traffic lights put up on Norwich Road are causing major traffic problems.

Could today’s heat make it the warmest October in the region for 40 years?

Yesterday, 21:59 Dominic Moffitt
Could we be getting more weather like this today? In October? Picture: ARCHANT

We have had a dry night with lows hitting just 6C across Suffolk but today could see record-breaking temperatures.

Most read

Missing: 32-year-old Kesgrave man

Mr Schultz was last seen in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Four arrested over attempted burglary in Ipswich

The men are now in custody at Suffolk police headquarters. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lorry breakdown at Copdock roundabout creates five-mile traffic jam

Traffic is moving slowly for five miles on the A14 eastbound to Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

The scene at Turrett Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Poll: Darren Bent to Robbie Keane – five free agent strikers Ipswich Town could turn to

Darren Bent scored 12 goals in x appearances for Derby County. Photo: PA

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide