The five stories you need to read today

Ed Sheeran's Chantrya Park gigs could pave the way for promoters to bring other top touring artists to Ipswich Picture: PA/BEN BIRCHALL PA Wire/PA Images

Ed Sheeran, a ladybird invasion, fireworks night and Stalin’s death mask - here’s the best stories from Ipswich and Suffolk.

A 12-man brawl in broad daylight had to be broken up by police on Tuesday, October 9, with one witness saying they even saw a person involved wielding a piece of wood with nails in it.

Police made three arrests following the fracas, but these men have now been released from custody.

Swarms of Harlequin ladybirds are appearing in Suffolk, which have invaded homes in the county after the species arrived from their native homes of Asia and North America over a decade ago.

Charles Cuthbert, a Suffolk naturalist and RSPB Minsmere wildlife guide, said: “This is the time of year when these ladybirds begin to swarm in search of hibernation sites, usually in a south-facing place in a recess around a window or doorway.”

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has announced his fourth and final Ipswich show in August 2019.

Tickets can be bought from Friday October 12 at 10am - find out where to get them and how much the tickets are in our story.

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Christchurch Park fireworks show too, with the evening of family fun set to be the biggest bonfire night celebration in Suffolk.

Tickets can be bought at any East of England Coop and on the events website.

And, in case you missed it: A death mask modelled on the face of Joseph Stalin could fetch up to 10 times its valuation at auction this week.

It is one of just 12 brass casts made of the Soviet dictator, and also comes with a pair of his brass cast hands.