East Anglia set for one of the mildest Christmases on record

Families all gather as everyone enjoys the snowfall that happened over Christmas in Ipswich in 1970 Archant

If you were dreaming of a white Christmas, it looks like you are out of luck this year – as the region is set for one of the mildest on record.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Temperatures of 13-14C (55-57F) are expected as the nation opens its presents, brought on by warm air moving north from the west of Spain.

The warmest recorded Christmas Day was back in 1920, where the mercury topped 15C (59F) in some parts of south-west England.

But early indications show the mild weather won’t continue, with cold temperatures set to return after Boxing Day and into the New Year.

James Wilby, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: “It will be quite disappointing for some of us who were looking forward to a wintry Christmas Day.

“The maximum all-time highest temperature for Christmas Day in Britain was 15.6C, so we are not that far away.

“It is possible that some parts of eastern Scotland could reach just above 15C.

“In Suffolk it will be cloudy with some sunny spells and a fairly brisk wind, staying dry until after dark.

“It won’t be quite as mild on Boxing Day, but still pretty decent for this time of year.”

Although East Anglia is set for a mild Christmas Day, some parts of Britain could see very unusual weather.

“There is a cold front moving through Scotland which could bring it some snow,” said Mr Wilby. “It is a day that could see snow on one of the warmest Christmas Days we’ve had.”

After Boxing Day the weather is set to turn cold again, with temperatures returning to the average for this time of year.

“There will be risk of frost and fog,” said Mr Wilby.

“As we move into New Year’s Eve we start to see a north and north-easterly flow coming in.

“If that happens it will bring a wintry flavour to the end of the year.”