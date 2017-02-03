Partly Cloudy

East Anglia urged to support World Cancer Day as figures show women more likely to suffer in future

13:28 03 February 2017

Stock health photo

Stock health photo

Archant

People in East Anglia are being encouraged to support World Cancer Day on Wednesday, February 3, as figures released by Cancer Research UK show that cancer rates will climb nearly six times faster in women than in men over the next 20 years.

Cancer Research UK is calling on men, women and children to play their part by wearing a “unity band” or donating to charity.

Analysis from the charity reveals that cancer rates in the UK are projected to increase by less than one per cent for men and by three per cent for women over the next two decades.

This means that by 2035 an estimated 4.5 million women and 4.8 million men will be diagnosed with cancer.

Currently every year in the East, around 16,200 women and 17,400 men are diagnosed with cancer.

Smoking and obesity are part of the reason for the faster rising rates for women as several of the obesity-related cancer types only affect women.

Widespread smoking among women happened later than men and smoking continues to have a big effect on the number of cancer cases diagnosed each year.

Danielle Glavin, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman for the region, said: “These new figures reveal the huge challenge we continue to face, both in the UK and worldwide.

“Research is at the heart of finding ways to reduce cancer’s burden and ensure more people survive, particularly for hard-to-treat cancers where the outlook for patients is still bleak

“So many of us know someone affected by cancer, and wearing a Unity Band on World Cancer Day on February 4th is a simple and easy way to show support.

“Whatever your motivation – to remember a loved one, celebrate people who have overcome the disease, or to rally in support of those going through treatment – World Cancer Day is a chance to get involved and help more people survive this disease.”

What are unity bands?

The charity’s World Cancer Day Unity Bands are made of two parts, knotted together, to symbolise strength in unity and the power of what can be achieved when people join forces. They are available in three different colours and can be found in all Cancer Research UK stores for a suggested donation of £2 as well as online at cruk.org/worldcancerday

