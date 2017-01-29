East Anglian Conservative MEP backs Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban

Donald Trump has signed an executive order which will see citizens of some Muslim countries banned from the United States

One of the region’s MEPs has defended Donald Trump’s travel ban for Muslims as Conservative MPs lined up to condemn the move.

David Campbell Bannerman, a Conservative Euro MP, took to Twitter to defend the US President claiming it was reassuring to see that fast action could be taken.

His social media defence of Mr Trump was at odds with a number of senior Conservatives who have followed the Prime Minister in criticising the action.

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson said today that the travel ban on Muslims and refugees was “divisive and wrong”.

He criticised the decision to “stigmatise” people based on their nationality and said the government will “protect” Britons travelling abroad.

Downing Street was forced to issue a midnight statement as it attempted to calm the growing backlash after Theresa May repeatedly refused to criticise President Trump’s controversial move.

It said the Prime Minister did “not agree” with the ban and would act to help UK citizens.

Mr Johnson added his voice to the growing backlash against the US president saying: “We will protect the rights and freedoms of UK nationals home and abroad. Divisive and wrong to stigmatise because of nationality.”

Cambridgeshire Conservative MP Heidi Allen rounded on Mrs May for the way she had handled the situation.

She said on Twitter: “Strong leadership means not being afraid to tell someone powerful when they’re wrong. It’s an ethos this country is proud of @theresa_may.

“I don’t care how special the relationship is, some lines just shouldn’t be crossed.”

Essex Conservative MP James Cleverly said on Twitter: “President Trump’s immigration and Syrian refugee ban is indefensible, unworkable and almost certainly unconstitutional.”

But Mr Campbell-Bannerman said Mr Trump had been elected to make the USA safer and wealthier and it was reassuring to see fast action could be taken.

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Tom Brake MP said: “For a Conservative MEP to welcome Donald Trump’s Muslim ban is shocking.

“How could he explain to constituents, some of whom might be caught up in the ban, despite holding British passports and American visas, that they are not after all entitled to travel to the United States? And all because of their faith?

“It just shows that some Conservatives politicians will say almost anything to cosy up to President Trump, no matter what he does. The Conservative Brexit government is demeaning Britain by seeking a trade deal with Trump at any price, whilst turning its back on the world’s largest market in Europe.”

The most successful British track athlete in modern British history, the double double Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah is believed to be affected by the ban.

He issued a statement today saying: “I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past six years - working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our four children in the place they now call home. Now, me and many others like me are being told that we may not be welcome. It’s deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children that Daddy might not be able to come home - to explain why the President has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice.”