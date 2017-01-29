Overcast

East Anglian Conservative MEP backs Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban

29 January, 2017 - 12:59
Donald Trump has signed an executive order which will see citizens of some Muslim countries banned from the United States

One of the region’s MEPs has defended Donald Trump’s travel ban for Muslims as Conservative MPs lined up to condemn the move.

14 Comments

David Campbell Bannerman, a Conservative Euro MP, took to Twitter to defend the US President claiming it was reassuring to see that fast action could be taken.

His social media defence of Mr Trump was at odds with a number of senior Conservatives who have followed the Prime Minister in criticising the action.

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson said today that the travel ban on Muslims and refugees was “divisive and wrong”.

He criticised the decision to “stigmatise” people based on their nationality and said the government will “protect” Britons travelling abroad.

Downing Street was forced to issue a midnight statement as it attempted to calm the growing backlash after Theresa May repeatedly refused to criticise President Trump’s controversial move.

It said the Prime Minister did “not agree” with the ban and would act to help UK citizens.

Mr Johnson added his voice to the growing backlash against the US president saying: “We will protect the rights and freedoms of UK nationals home and abroad. Divisive and wrong to stigmatise because of nationality.”

Cambridgeshire Conservative MP Heidi Allen rounded on Mrs May for the way she had handled the situation.

She said on Twitter: “Strong leadership means not being afraid to tell someone powerful when they’re wrong. It’s an ethos this country is proud of @theresa_may.

“I don’t care how special the relationship is, some lines just shouldn’t be crossed.”

Essex Conservative MP James Cleverly said on Twitter: “President Trump’s immigration and Syrian refugee ban is indefensible, unworkable and almost certainly unconstitutional.”

But Mr Campbell-Bannerman said Mr Trump had been elected to make the USA safer and wealthier and it was reassuring to see fast action could be taken.

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Tom Brake MP said: “For a Conservative MEP to welcome Donald Trump’s Muslim ban is shocking.

“How could he explain to constituents, some of whom might be caught up in the ban, despite holding British passports and American visas, that they are not after all entitled to travel to the United States? And all because of their faith?

“It just shows that some Conservatives politicians will say almost anything to cosy up to President Trump, no matter what he does. The Conservative Brexit government is demeaning Britain by seeking a trade deal with Trump at any price, whilst turning its back on the world’s largest market in Europe.”

The most successful British track athlete in modern British history, the double double Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah is believed to be affected by the ban.

He issued a statement today saying: “I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past six years - working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our four children in the place they now call home. Now, me and many others like me are being told that we may not be welcome. It’s deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children that Daddy might not be able to come home - to explain why the President has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice.”

Keywords: Donald Trump Theresa May Twitter United Kingdom United States America

14 comments

  • "... no doubt there will be the usual outrage from the snowflake generation...." . Odd way to describe Theresa May , but keep the clichés coming John . This little story should keep you busy all night .

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Larson Whipsnade

    Sunday, January 29, 2017

  • Bannerman and Trump are a disgrace! Not in my name.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    not-a-carrot-cruncher

    Sunday, January 29, 2017

  • Seems like a sensible move, wish Donald Trump was a politician in the UK, no doubt there will be the usual outrage from the snowflake generation.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    blister

    Sunday, January 29, 2017

  • A divisive ill thought out small minded action designed to create controversy and draw a reaction. Disappointing that a Euro MP sees fit to applaud it.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Sylviab

    Sunday, January 29, 2017

  • Good on him ??? Saying wot a lot of people are thinking

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Norwich

    Sunday, January 29, 2017

  • Come on this is not a 'knee jerk' reaction. Trump declared this action in his speeches months back when canvassing. We all knew this and the US electorate knew this but still went ahead and voted him in. However deplorable we see this action you have to be truthful about things, Trump said it and now he has carried it out, and what do we always moan about..."politicians never do what they say they're going to do". I think we see a lot of deliberate troublemaking by people this side of the pond, both by our politicians and the media, probably because its an ideal opportunity to pick up some cheap political points, that is frankly not worthy of us if we want to pontificate from a perceived higher moral high ground. Oh...and did we not like it when President Obama was seen to be poking his nose into our Brexit decision.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Scuzzer

    Sunday, January 29, 2017

  • Joseph Marshall - how many people do you know who had their heads chopped off by a Muslim? You just love the scare mongering because it fits your self-confessed bigotry. Statistics and decency are not your strong point.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Pobol Pobotrol

    Sunday, January 29, 2017

  • "....Margaret Thatcher did the same thing involving Ireland and it worked....". Thatcher banned Irish people from entering the UK ? I must of missed that . " ....Saudi Arabia has had a ban of non-Muslims for years ..." . Only from entering Mecca , not a great hardship or deprivation for non-muslims .

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Larson Whipsnade

    Sunday, January 29, 2017

  • Pobol Pobotrol count me in as one of your hateful and small minded attitudes but are we to let terrorists and murderers chop peoples head off, get in the real world. At least Trump is send the right message, we will not tolerate this.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Joseph Marshall

    Sunday, January 29, 2017

  • This is an absolutely disgusting discriminatory knee-jerk decision by Trump and his vile cohorts. People who vocally support it should be ashamed at their hateful and small minded attitudes. There is no place for religious or racial bigotry in our society. It is the road to fascism.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Pobol Pobotrol

    Sunday, January 29, 2017

  • Saudi Arabia has had a ban of non-Muslims for years so where is the uproar for them. FYI it's technically a national ban not a religious ban from the USA similar to the ban that Israel has on certain nations and the vice versa [Arab boycott of Israel]. Stop whinging politicians and being hypocritical to condemn the USA before the other nations whom we trade with and even supply money to amongst other things.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    mr_tall

    Sunday, January 29, 2017

  • If you do not wish to abide by the rules do not go. Trump is being truly honest and people do not like it. Margaret Thatcher did the same thing involving Ireland and it worked. Sorry to say but the seven countries identified would any one reading this article like to go there....very few. Trump is trying to make his country safer and a pity Metkel was not as strong., she has gone the other way and made a pigs ear of it and Europe are suffering for it. Give the man a chance as he cannot be any worse than Obama. The world is too soft on terrorists and murderers and a stance is required. Honest people of these seven countries should understand.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Joseph Marshall

    Sunday, January 29, 2017

  • There will be the usual outpouring of P.C. Sentiment ,mostly from the Left of Politics,but also with persons who have something to lose !

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Albert Cooper

    Sunday, January 29, 2017

  • Fast action that has been ruled illegal by US courts. A perfect example of poorly thought out knee-jerk policy making.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    McLean

    Sunday, January 29, 2017

