Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglian fruit and veg growers urged the government to act now to stop migrants leaving the UK post-Brexit

18 January, 2017 - 16:14
Migrant workers are employed within many sectors across the East of England - pictured are migrant workers employed in the rural/farming sector. MMP Cambridge (Masons)

Migrant workers are employed within many sectors across the East of England - pictured are migrant workers employed in the rural/farming sector. MMP Cambridge (Masons)

MMP Cambridge 01480 302303

A new system should be put in place now to recruit migrant workers from across the world to pick East Anglia’s fruit and vegetables, MPs have been told.

7 Comments

Directors at major companies in the region told a Work and Pensions Select Committee inquiry it was impossible to recruit enough people locally to fill their seasonal posts.

Beverly Dixon, HR director at Fens-based G’s Group, whose 3,800 UK workforce includes about 2,500 seasonal workers from Eastern Europe, said there was a growing need for workers, and warned they would not be able to operate without access to the European Union.

Polish migrants, which made up their workforce a decade ago, had moved on to other jobs, she told MPs. Workers are now coming from Romania and Bulgaria, and Ms Dixon said they would like to recruit beyond the European Union too.

Since the Brexit vote last year job application numbers were down by 50pc, she said.

Only two people finished each of the company’s “Seeds to Success” courses - a 10 week training programme which is aimed at local NEETS - people not in employment, education or training.

Questioned about whether employers needed to pay more, she said they were paying at least the minimum wage during training and providing free transport and they earned performance-related pay after once they were trained.

She said they were in a very labour intensive, low margin business and while “enormous amounts of innovation and mechanisation was taking place it would take time to reduce the reliance on labour and there would products which were too difficult to mechanise.

“The alternative is the price of food will go up.”

She called for the government reassure migrants currently in the UK so they did not lose the people they had, and to introduce a new seasonal worker permit scheme.

She said it would be a worldwide permits and could rely on migrants having a job and be time related.

Susanna Rendall, the managing director of Boxford Group, which employs just under 700 people on the Suffolk and Essex border, said their attempt to recruit local workers following a BBC story in 2009 about their labour shortages had not been a success.

Of the five people who they recruited one did not turn up, one had left after the induction, two stayed for half the day and the final person did not return the following day. Ms Rendall also said that applicants for next year’s seasonal work were “way down”.

She also urged the government to give assurances to those living in the UK with permanent jobs that they would be allowed to stay after Brexit.

“The government must make them feel they are part of our society and they are not second class citizens,” she added.

She also said schools needed to emphasise that the industry had career prospects. She said people could start at the bottom and move up.

She said a new scheme needed to provide flexibility over numbers and that it needed to provide long enough permits to cover work from March to November.

She said they did not want to have to train tunnel teams twice a year. She also agreed there should be a worldwide scheme.

Waterbeach-based Midas Care company managing director Matthew Sumner, who was also giving evidence to MPs, said it was impossible to recruit enough people from the UK market.

He agreed that people needed to know their jobs were safe. He said adult social care needed to be give shortage occupation status so people could be recruited from overseas.

Keywords: European Union BBC United Kingdom

7 comments

  • These businesses don't have a right to exist on their own terms but need to adapt to the evolving situation. The key is that the Poles no longer want to accept the pay and conditions and they are working their way down the list. Once the Romanians don't want the work where next? The third world? The same thing happens with call centres, moving the work on to cheaper and cheaper locations. Should it not be accepted that these low value jobs will disappear with greater automation leaving more attractive, higher value work managing the systems. While these businesses are allowed to get away with minimal investment and maximum profit they will expect to carry on.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    amsterdam81

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Ellie Gillard. Food prices are at historic low prices. Yes, I am prepared to pay more for my food if that`s what it takes. I am ashamed that anyone thinks it is ok to bring people over here and pay them a derisory wage. I thought we had left those days well behind us when we stopped transporting people half way round the world to work in the sugar cane fields. To try and excuse our behaviour on the premise that no one in this country will do the job (we worked in the fields long before they started using EU migrant labour) and because food prices will go up is shameful. As norfolkandproud says this exploitation runs right through our economy. From large & small businesses right down to the employment of single individuals.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Hereandthere

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • we did these jobs before and will do them again , The fact that people are allowed to get away with paying well below the minimum wage needs to be stopped . There are many issues here and this is not only a cheap foreign labour issue this is slave labour and this issue is not only confined to farm labour but has spread to many warehouses including famous sports firms . . These gang masters and others are taking workers right back to the dark ages and are making millions in the process out of the misery of others

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    norfolkandproud

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • But, Hereandthere - would you be prepared to pay more for your fruit and vegetables? Because that's the other knock on effect. Supermarkets are driving the price of produce way down, and it's a difficult situation for the growers.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Ellie Gillard

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • yes buxton spot on, just will not happen though, too many do gooders out there and the human rights rubbish.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    ted

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Make people who have been on Jobseeker's Allowance longer than a year do these jobs or receive no benifets, better still get the prisoners out doing some 'hard' labour, they'd get out of there cells and at least contribute. Huh this stuffs easy might become a politician

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Buxton

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Who in their right mind would work in a field for 50 to 60 quid a day. Start paying a decent wage would be a start instead of relying on slave labour from the abroad.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Hereandthere

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Stand-off in Crowfield with man believed to have been armed is resolved peacefully

16:41 Jason Noble
Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

A stand-off with a man believed to be armed in Crowfield which has been ongoing since 11.15pm on Monday has been resolved peacefully, police have said.

M&S Foodhall in Martlesham Heath is set to expand

14:44 Adam Howlett
Grand Opening of M&S Simply Food at Martlesham back in 2013

Marks & Spencer is expanding its food store in Martlesham Heath - adding nearly two thirds more shopping space to the food hall.

People must take heed of flood warnings, Prime Minister says after Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex was put on high alert

17:53 Annabelle Dickson
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2017. See PA story POLITICS PMQs May. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

People must take flood warnings seriously, the Prime Minister has said after the region was put on high alert over a tidal surge last week.

Poll: Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

13:57 Mark Heath
Mick McCarthy walks off the pitch at Sincil Bank last night

This morning, in the wake of the most humiliating night in Ipswich Town’s history, we ask - is it time for boss Mick McCarthy to go?

Gallery: Needham Market railway redwood is being felled after 150 years due to damage to Cattle Tunnel

15:41 Matt Reason
150-year-old Redwood tree above Needham Market Cattle Tunnel is being felled by Network Rail due to damage to tunnel

A 150-year-old tree which has towered above a Suffolk railway line for decades will be no more by the end of this week

Fewer visit region’s museums in 2016

15:30 Paul Geater
Work has been carried out at Christchurch Mansion - hidden by this huge photograph.

The number of visitors to the council-owned museums in Ipswich and Colchester fell significantly last year.

Government likely to be asked to approve Suffolk Coastal-Waveney merger

16:40 Richard Cornwell
East Suffolk House - Suffolk Coastal's new HQ at Melton, named in anticipation of the merger with Waveney

Community leaders will decide next week whether to create one, large “super district” delivering services to people in east Suffolk – and ask the Government to approve the project.

East Anglian fruit and veg growers urged the government to act now to stop migrants leaving the UK post-Brexit

16:14 Annabelle Dickson
Migrant workers are employed within many sectors across the East of England - pictured are migrant workers employed in the rural/farming sector. MMP Cambridge (Masons)

A new system should be put in place now to recruit migrant workers from across the world to pick East Anglia’s fruit and vegetables, MPs have been told.

Rent fall could force drop in council repairs

14:13 Paul Geater
Ipswich has been building more council houses over recent years.

Council house rents across Ipswich are set to fall by 1% from April as part of a government scheme to reduce the cost of social housing.

Cost of dualling A120 in Essex could cost as much as £825million

17:51 Michael Steward
A120 at Marks Tey

A potential new dualled A120 route between Braintree and Marks Tey will cost between £475million and £825m, it was announced yesterday.

Most read

Ipswich man jailed for assaulting partner when she was 25 weeks pregnant

Matthew Kersey and Tanya Boyd in happier times

Poll: Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

Mick McCarthy walks off the pitch at Sincil Bank last night

Updated: ‘Heavily armed’ police train rifles on house at centre of Crowfield stand-off as more ‘hole up’ in village hall

The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy ‘embarrassed’ and short of answers after FA Cup defeat at Lincoln

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank

Updated: Engineers work to restore power to last customers affected by electricity pole lorry crash

Station Road in Trimley, close to where a lorry went into an electricity pole. Image: Peter Wiles

‘Get over it’ says Corrie’s mum after ‘vile’ haters unearth niche dating site link

Corrie McKeague and April Oliver. Photo courtesy of April Oliver

Most commented

Poll: Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

Mick McCarthy walks off the pitch at Sincil Bank last night

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy ‘embarrassed’ and short of answers after FA Cup defeat at Lincoln

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank

Stick with Mick McCarthy - Ipswich Town managing director urges

A stoney faced Mick McCarthy makes his way to the dressing rooms at half-time with the FA Cup tie at 1-1. 07/01/17

Updated: ‘Heavily armed’ police train rifles on house at centre of Crowfield stand-off as more ‘hole up’ in village hall

The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

Suffolk Refugee Support is granted nearly £500,000 by Big Lottery Fund

Staff and clients at Suffolk Refugee Support celebrate the grant win.

Match report: Lincoln City 1 Ipswich Town 0 – Embarrassing FA Cup defeat for lifeless Blues

The Town players come off the pitch after the defeat at Sincil Bank
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24