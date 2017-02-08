Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

06:03 08 February 2017

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Archant

The East of England Co-op has unveiled big regeneration plans in Ipswich – with the firm revealing that a failed bid by Sports Direct for its Carr Street site has paved the way for a new school.

3 Comments
12-20 Upper Orwell Street i sse tof rdemolition under the East of England Co-op plans12-20 Upper Orwell Street i sse tof rdemolition under the East of England Co-op plans

Largely known for it’s food stores and funeral services, the East of England Co-op also has a vast network of investment property across the region worth more than £100million.

In recent months that arm of the business has been working on major projects to regenerate key parts of Ipswich, which the firm this week unveiled to the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times.

Having submitted three planning applications to demolish derelict buildings in Ipswich in the last six months of 2016, the Co-op has unveiled details of its next stage.

Among those is a plan to build up to 130 homes and a new health centre on the former Coastal Building Supplies and car garage in Derby Road (see below), and renovation of its former funeral service in Cauldwell Hall Road into five houses to let.

Left to right, Mark Bailey (Barnes Construction) and Nick Denny (Co-op Chief Exec) at work for the Rosehill Retail Centre and Derby Road developmentLeft to right, Mark Bailey (Barnes Construction) and Nick Denny (Co-op Chief Exec) at work for the Rosehill Retail Centre and Derby Road development

But perhaps the biggest overhaul is for its former Carr Street department store where work to establish a new school is taking shape.

As part of that, the former Barnes carpet store in Upper Orwell Street and the former garden centre in Cox Lane are both set for demolition.

Nick Denny, joint chief executive said: “In terms of how Carr Street is located as a retail unit, the chances are it is probably unlikely to ever be another retail unit because of the way it is configured.

“There are some challenges how it can be redeveloped in its current footprint.

Work at the Rosehill Retail Centre and Derby Road sites, as part of the East of England Co-op's regeneration plans.Work at the Rosehill Retail Centre and Derby Road sites, as part of the East of England Co-op's regeneration plans.

“We have been marketing it very actively over the last few years.

“We had an offer from Sports Direct on it two years ago now and that didn’t progress.

“We did a lot of work on it and it didn’t progress for whatever the reason is, I think Sports Direct decided to stay where they are.

“We have had other bits of interest but interest has been limited firstly because of the size of it and secondly in relation to where it is in the town centre.”

The former garden centre in Cox Lane is set to be demolished for regenerationThe former garden centre in Cox Lane is set to be demolished for regeneration

Since the Sports Direct deal fell through, the Co-op has been working alongside Ipswich Borough Council, Suffolk County Council and the Education Funding Agency in a bid to establish a school – either in the existing building or developing a brand new facility.

“We would love to see that site come forward for a school,” Mr Denny said.

“The important thing is the delivery of a school site because that’s what the town needs, it’s going to be good for the town and really regenerate the site.”

It is understood the school plans are favoured by all partners involved.

The plans are also exploring some community facilities there, which would help bring people to that part of town on the evenings and weekends to further boost the area.

So why is the demolition and regeneration plan across town working so successfully?

“Having an empty building, it creates uncertainty for the people that live there in the community, and I think by going on and removing the building it does signify at some point in the near future that regeneration will occur,” Mr Denny said.

“The demand for those sorts of buildings as retail use is very, very limited. We think by doing that it’s going to tidy up the visual appearance in the first place, it will create a slightly more open feeling to the site as well, and I am very, very keen that people know that we do want to get the site regenerated and redeveloped.

Derby Road

Having knocked down the former Coastal Building Supplies store and Peugeot dealership in Derby Road, a plan to build 100-130 homes and a healthcare facility like the Two Rivers Medical Centre is currently top of the agenda for the five-acre site.

Discussions have been ongoing for 18 months, and the overhaul will also help provide additional land for Rose Hill Primary School next door.

Mr Denny added: “We are bringing those brownfield sites back into use to provide different uses for which there is currently a demand.

“We want to see those sites be as attractive and well used as possible.”

The site is located directly behind the expanded Rosehill Retail centre, which is currently in development by the Co-op.

Keywords: Suffolk County Council Ipswich Borough Council Peugeot United Kingdom Ipswich Borough Suffolk County

3 comments

  • It does seem slightly bizarre to build a big school site in a run down area of the town centre considering Tower Ramparts school was demolished in the town centre 30 years ago. How are these school children going to get to school would be the obvious question when you look at the poor road access and traffic chaos in that part of the town. Does it mean a new bus service to this school ? If so, then we can expect a few more "bus lanes only" .

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    chantry

    Wednesday, February 8, 2017

  • A school in the heart of the town ,madness, imagine the extra traffic at the school run times but as Mr Gummer is now behind the project it will definitely get the green light ,he NEVER listens to anyone and what he says goes ! What happened to consulting the residents of the town Mr Gummer , like that's gonna help with the appalling gridlock already in that area.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    deeber

    Wednesday, February 8, 2017

  • A school at carr st lol lol lol lol , only in ipswich lol lol ....

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Julian Hughes

    Wednesday, February 8, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

06:03 Jason Noble
The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

The East of England Co-op has unveiled big regeneration plans in Ipswich – with the firm revealing that a failed bid by Sports Direct for its Carr Street site has paved the way for a new school.

Complaint after Otley man waits four hours for ambulance ‘screaming in pain’ with broken hip

06:00 Gemma Mitchell
Arthur Bloomfield, who was made to wait four hours for an ambulance after a fall at his home in Otley.

A 79-year-old cancer patient was left lying on the floor for four hours waiting for an ambulance after he fell at his home, his family has claimed.

Breaking News: Service stations in Hadleigh, Woolpit and Capel St Mary all broken into overnight

07:02 Chris Shimwell
Lady Lane service station, in Hadleigh. Pictured in 2013

Service stations across Suffolk were targeted overnight in a series of break-ins.

“It’s time to put some Fairtrade in your break” during Fairtrade Fortnight

35 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Mayor Roger Fern with Elaine Coltham and volunteers at Ipswich's Fairtrade shop. Photo by Lucy Taylor Photography

“It’s time to put Fairtrade in your break” - that’s what campaigners are asking people in Ipswich to do as the town celebrates Fairtrade Fortnight at the end of the month.

Opinion: Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey: I fully accept Brexit vote

06:29 Brad Jones
Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey and Southwold Mayor, Melanie Tucker, meeting with Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Jane Ellison, to press the case over the substantial increase in business rates set for Southwold High Street.

The House of Commons is set to approve the short Bill which gives the Prime Minister the authority to notify the EU that the UK is leaving, by triggering Article 50, writes Therese Coffey, Suffolk Coastal MP.

Opinion: The story of a table which has had a chequered life

06:10 David Henshall
Princes Street, Ipswich, in the 1950s - where the former Frasers store was based and from where the table was bought

In April, the little round coffee table will have followed my “struggle and strife” and me around for 65 years, writes David Henshall.

Framework for future growth of Ipswich moves a step forward

Yesterday, 22:21 Adam Howlett
Grafton House.

Proposals outlining the future growth of Ipswich will now go before the Borough Council’s full council after the executive gave it the green light.

Updated: Man accused of Weybread double murder had gambling debts, Ipswich Crown Court told

Yesterday, 20:30 Jane Hunt
Peter and Sylvia Stuart

A former asylum seeker with gambling debts murdered a Suffolk couple he had been told were millionaires, it has been alleged.

Family run off-licence in Ipswich to close its doors after 40 years at the heart of community

Yesterday, 20:20 Adam Howlett
Family run business, S.Kunnan Singh and Sons on Cauldwell Hall Road in Ipswich is closing after 40 years. L-R Hajara Singh,Sarnakt Singh, Nishan Singh, Mann Singh and Sukhbhag Singh.

A family run off-licence and grocers in Ipswich is closing its doors for good after 40 years trading in the town.

Inquest for mentally-ill Ipswich man hears of ‘balancing act’ in supporting ‘hard to reach’ patients

Yesterday, 18:42 Andrew Hirst
David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat in September 2014.

The death of a mentally-ill Suffolk man has raised questions about whether patients’ independence should be protected to the detriment of their own physical wellbeing.

Most read

Family run off-licence in Ipswich to close its doors after 40 years at the heart of community

Family run business, S.Kunnan Singh and Sons on Cauldwell Hall Road in Ipswich is closing after 40 years. L-R Hajara Singh,Sarnakt Singh, Nishan Singh, Mann Singh and Sukhbhag Singh.

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Meet Ipswich midwife Carly Welham who has given birth to her second set of twins

Carly and James Welham with twins, Jude and Florence at their home in Harkstead.

Breaking News: Service stations in Hadleigh, Woolpit and Capel St Mary all broken into overnight

Lady Lane service station, in Hadleigh. Pictured in 2013

Complaint after Otley man waits four hours for ambulance ‘screaming in pain’ with broken hip

Arthur Bloomfield, who was made to wait four hours for an ambulance after a fall at his home in Otley.

Former Town star Kieron Dyer feels Ipswich have struck upon a Premier League strikeforce

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal to take Town 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading clash at the weekend

Most commented

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Complaint after Otley man waits four hours for ambulance ‘screaming in pain’ with broken hip

Arthur Bloomfield, who was made to wait four hours for an ambulance after a fall at his home in Otley.

Poll: 1 in 5 Suffolk children have seen violent images online, reports new survey

Primary school pupils are learning to stay safe online as part of Safer Internet Day.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt told mental health Panorama was “shocking and disgusting”

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24