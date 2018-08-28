Ed Sheeran warns Brexit will ‘cost UK music scene its voice’

Ed Sheeran is just one of the signatories on an open letter to the PM condemning the effects of Brexit on music in the UK. Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE Archant

Musicians including Ed Sheeran, Damn Albarn and Bob Geldof have joined forces to warn about the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the music industry, saying the country would be placed in a “self-built cultural jail”.

The letter, orchestrated by Sir Bob and addressed to Theresa May, says Britain’s departure from the EU threatens the “vast voice” of the £4.4 billion industry which dominates the market.

Jarvis Cocker, leader of Britpop group Pulp, has also signed the letter to the prime minister alongside former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason and musical director of the London Symphony Orchestra Sir Simon Rattle.

The letter said: “Imagine Britain without its music. If it’s hard for us, then it’s impossible for the rest of the world.

“In this one area, if nowhere else, Britain does still rule the waves. The airwaves.”

The stars are concerned that the global influencing power of Britain’s historic music industry would be quashed by the economic im pact of Brexit.

It continues: “We are about to make a very serious mistake regarding our giant industry and the vast pool of yet undiscovered genius that lives on this little island.”

The Observer reported the letter was circulated by Geldof with the subject “towards a 2nd vote”, in which Mrs May is urged to note that Brexit will “impact every aspect of the music industry”.