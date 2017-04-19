Ed Sheeran announces 2017 UK tour dates – but there’s no sign of a Portman Road gig just yet

Ed Sheeran during a previous visit to Brandeston Hall for its summer convert. Framlingham_College

Suffolk born superstar Ed Sheeran has announced details for a 12-date UK arena tour due to take place in April and May this year.

The Framlingham star will kick off the run of shows at the Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena on April 16, and wrap up the UK leg of the tour on May 2 at the O2 Arena in London.

The tour will take in two shows at each city, with visits to Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham and Birmingham between the Glasgow and London shows.

Ed Sheeran performs at Capital FM's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday June 9, 2012. Photo credit should read: Tim Ireland/PA Wire Ed Sheeran performs at Capital FM's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday June 9, 2012. Photo credit should read: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Earlier this month the 25-year-old told Radio Norwich 99.9 that he wants to perform a homecoming show at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, but the dates announced this morning have made no mention of an Ipswich show.

Speaking during that interview Sheeran said: “I really, really want to play Portman Road. But you get tied into deals. If you’re playing Wembley, that’s like your east and south of England gig.

Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran

“So I will definitely play Portman Road at some point. That’s one thing I really want to do.”

In May 2014 Sheeran hit the headlines when he played a secret show at The Steamboat Tavern, and was a regular performer around Suffolk before hitting the big-time.

The singer/songwriter’s new album ÷ is due to be released on March 3, while the Official Charts earlier this week reported that Sheeran was heading for a third week at both the numbers one and two spots with Shape of You and Castle on the Hill respectively.

16th April 2017 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro Arena (AEG)

17th April 2017 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro Arena (AEG)

19th April 2017 - Newcastle - Newcastle Arena

20th April 2017 - Newcastle- Newcastle Arena

23rd April 2017 - Manchester - Manchester Arena

24th April 2017 - Manchester - Manchester Arena

25th April 2017 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

26th April 2017 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

28th April 2017 - Birmingham - Barclaycard Arena

29th April 2017 - Birmingham - Barclaycard Arena

1st May 2017 - London - The O2 Arena

2nd May 2017 - London - The O2 Arena