Ed Sheeran appeals after planning chiefs reject ‘incongruous’ parking proposals for his Suffolk home

10:35 29 December 2016

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

Christie Goodwin

He has conquered the musical world, selling millions of records and winning countless awards.

Comment

But Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran is now facing a new challenge - taking on council chiefs in a planning dispute.

The Thinking Out Loud star has appealed to the Planning Inspectorate after Suffolk Coastal District Council (SCDC) refused an application to improve parking facilities at his Suffolk home.

His proposals to build a “1.5 storey cart lodge with ancillary car parking” at a property in the Framlingham area – near where he grew up – were submitted earlier this year.

Although the application was supported by the local parish council with no objections from neighbours, planning chiefs said it was “creeping domestication and would have an adverse impact on the character and appearance of the countryside”.

The proposed development would be located near a “modern farmhouse style building”, which is set behind a 16th Century Grade II listed building. Including one enclosed garage and three cart lodges, it would be more than five metres tall with a ground floor storage room, toilet and first floor store.

SCDC’s case officer Anita Kittle said in a report that the cart lodge “would be an incongruous feature in the countryside”. She added that although discussions were held to reconsider its location, the agents offered no alternatives.

Laurie McGee, who submitted the initial application on behalf of Robinson and Hall, said in her planning statement that the proposed building was intended to replace a previous cart lodge, which had been demolished to make way for an indoor swimming pool.

Her report said it would be separated from the curtilage of the nearby Grade II listed farmhouse by fencing and landscaping, while trees would screen it from view in the surrounding countryside.

Other applications have already been approved for the site including a tree house, pod, orangery, decking and jacuzzi.

Mrs McGee said that from their approval “one can conclude that they were found not to affect the setting of the Grade II listed farmhouse.

“I submit that the same should apply here, especially where the design of the cart lodge is more traditional than for example the pod or tree house on site.”

The Planning Inspectorate is to determine the appeal by written representations with final comments due to be submitted by Wednesday.

Peter Le Grys, of Stanfords, who is the agent for the appeal, said: “It is not our policy to discuss matters which are at appeal.”

Neither Ed’s manager nor SCDC responded to a request for comment.

Keywords: Suffolk Coastal District Council Suffolk Coastal District

