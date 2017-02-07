Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ed Sheeran hit Castle on the Hill drives growth in enquiries for Suffolk holiday lets

10:29 07 February 2017

An image from Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill video.

An image from Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill video.

Archant

A holiday cottage company says Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has delivered a boost to the county’s tourism sector with his hit song and video Castle on the Hill.

Comment
Ed Sheeran with Ipswich student Jack Reddington who appears ini the video for Castle on the Hill, playing one of the singer-song writer's friends.Ed Sheeran with Ipswich student Jack Reddington who appears ini the video for Castle on the Hill, playing one of the singer-song writer's friends.

Self-catering specialist cottages.com has reported a surge in searches for short breaks in Suffolk since the release of the song, which refers to the singer-songwriter’s home town of Framlingham.

Victoria Schofield, area manager for the East of England at cottages.com, said: “Our latest search figures show a staggering 25% increase in searches for Suffolk holidays since Ed’s hit song was released at the start of the year.

“Holidaymakers far and wide have been seeking out the region Ed calls home, with many stunning locations captured in the song’s music video and paid tribute to in the lyrics, including his home town of Framlingham.

“We’re delighted to see the effect the song has had in raising awareness of the area as a must-visit holiday destination for 2017.”

Tourism businesses based in Suffolk have also reported a busy start to the year.

Best of Suffolk, which manages a portfolio of 340 independently-owned properties across the county, says bookings for the summer ahead are particularly strong, although occupancy over the winter months has also been 35% up compared with a year ago.

Best of Suffolk founders Alex and Naomi Terry outside its office at Badingham.Best of Suffolk founders Alex and Naomi Terry outside its office at Badingham.

The firm believes that the current economic and political landscape – with the pound having fallen sharply in value since the UK’s vote for Brexit, making holidays in Britain relatively better value – has contributed to the growth, along with the quality of Suffolk as a destination.

Tim Ripman, head of operations at Best of Suffolk, said: “Not only has forward sales and winter occupancy increased but our portfolio of stylish holiday cottages is expanding at an unprecedented rate.

“Suffolk is currently regarded as one of the country’s most visited counties and for good reason. The variety of coastline, market towns and rural beauty on offer, make for the perfect break, whether as a family, friends or solo.”

Alex Paul of Gough Hotels at Southwold Pier.Alex Paul of Gough Hotels at Southwold Pier.

Best of Suffolk, which is based at Badingham, near Framlingham, and last year celebrated its 10th anniversary, says its success also represents good news for other businesses, raging from restaurants, shops and tourist attractions to “behind the scenes” service providers such as housekeepers and maintenance businesses.

Alex Tarry, director, added: “2017 is our eleventh year of trading at Best of Suffolk and I’m delighted that we’ve started the year with a continuation of our strong growth.

“Welcoming so many guests to the county this year will provide a significant stimulus to a multitude of local businesses and support the economy of the county that we all love.”

Alex Paul, sales and marketing director at Suffolk-based Gough Hotels, said that, with hotel bookings having a much shorter lead-in time compared with holiday lettings, it was harder to predict the prospcts for this summer.

However, he said: “After quite a slow start to the year, in the last couple of weeks we have seen some really positive signs of customer confidence returning.”

The company’s hotels, the Angel in Bury St Edmunds and the Salthouse Harbour in Ipswich, were both doing well and Southwold Pier, also owned by the group, was becoming more of a year-round attraction, he added.

Keywords: United Kingdom Suffolk

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ten of the quirkiest hotels, B&Bs and holiday lets in Suffolk and north Essex

18 minutes ago Tom Potter
Balancing Barn

As holiday cottage bookings reach “unprecedented” levels for at least one Suffolk agency, we look at the more quirky and unusual places to stay in the county and north Essex, including a mirrored seesaw-like barn, a sky-scraping water tower and a Tudor folly.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt told mental health Panorama was “shocking and disgusting”

13:48 Annabelle Dickson
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

An MP has told health secretary Jeremy Hunt that the findings of a special investigations BBC programme into mental health services including in Norfolk and Suffolk were “shocking and disgusting”.

Sizewell looks alight in this vibrant sunrise - see our picture of the day

10 minutes ago
Taken on a cold winter's morning at Sizewell. By Brian Smith.

A new look at from Sizewell. Thanks to Brian Smith for today’s picture of the day.

Poll: 1 in 5 Suffolk children have seen violent images online, reports new survey

13:20 Chris Shimwell
Primary school pupils are learning to stay safe online as part of Safer Internet Day.

The youngest children in Suffolk now have “far greater access” to the internet than ever before thanks to the proliferation of tablets, says a new report published by Suffolk County Council.

Councillors urged to ‘put communities first’ and vote down library budget cuts

44 minutes ago Tom Potter
Woodbridge Library

A petition against cuts to library funding has been signed by a thousand people in eight days.

Katie Bent named as 32-year-old killed after Bardwell crash

13:54 Matt Reason and Chris Shimwell
Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

The woman who died following a crash near Bardwell has been named as 32-year-old Katie Bent who lived in the village.

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

11:58 Gemma Mitchell
The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.

Two eager doughnut fans queued for three hours to be the first customers of a new Krispy Kreme outlet in Ipswich.

Meet Ipswich midwife Carly Welham who has given birth to her second set of twins

13:42 Matt Stott
(l-r): Twins Florence and Jude Welham, mother Carly Welham, Harrison Kitchen, James Welham, Harriet Welham, Keaton Kitchen, and twins Declan and Cerys Kitchen.

It’s a shock for most mothers to hear they are expecting twins. So imagine how Ipswich midwife Carly Welham felt when she found out she was pregnant with her second set of twins.

Bail breach Ipswich fan spends two days in police custody for watching Reading game

09:39 Colin Adwent
Tom Lawrence fires town 1-0 ahead in the Ipswich Town v Reading at the weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

An Ipswich Town fan awaiting trial over allegations arising from the Norwich City game has appeared in court after being found watching Town play Reading last Saturday.

Suffolk tinnitus sufferer Colin Spence speaks about living with ‘debilitating’ condition 24/7

13:14 Lauren Everitt
Karen Finch, from The Hearing Care Centre, Ipswich, examines a patient's ears

Imagine hearing a constant buzzing, ringing or humming in your ear seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Most read

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.

113mph Felixstowe driver spared ban after telling court he was fleeing from ex-partner and her new boyfriend

Matthew Butcher was caught driving at 113mph. File picture.

Krispy Kreme opens at 10am in Buttermarket, Ipswich, on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming to Ipswich next year

Drink and drug-drivers from Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds receive driving bans

Drink and drug-drivers caught by police

Bail breach Ipswich fan spends two days in police custody for watching Reading game

Tom Lawrence fires town 1-0 ahead in the Ipswich Town v Reading at the weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

Most commented

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.

Tons of rubbish still being discarded along Suffolk’s major roads despite campaigns

Council litter pickers on the A14

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

Krispy Kreme opens at 10am in Buttermarket, Ipswich, on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming to Ipswich next year

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24