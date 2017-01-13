Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ed Sheeran makes chart history by taking top two spots with Shape of You and Castle on the Hill

19:19 13 January 2017

Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Archant

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran has made chart history by becoming the first artist to be numbers one and two in the chart simultaneously with his two new singles.

Comment

Sheeran, 25, marked his comeback after a year away from the music scene last week by releasing tracks Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill – the latter, which refers to Framlingham Castle, described by the singer as a “love song for Suffolk”.

Shape Of You has gone straight to number one in the singles chart followed by Castle On The Hill in second place, with total sales of 421,000 across the tracks in the past week, according to the Official Charts Company.

He has had the biggest opening week for an artist since Adele’s record-breaking November 2015 return with her song Hello, which had combined sales of 332,000 in the first seven days.

Sheeran - who is gearing up to release his third album, Divide - said: “I’m incredibly chuffed that they’ve gone straight in at number one and two today.

“Both tracks mean a huge amount to me so it really is amazing to see them go to the top of the chart together on the first week.

“I can’t wait for everyone to hear the rest of the album in March.”

Shape Of You is Sheeran’s third number one single in the UK - he topped the charts with Sing and Thinking Out Loud in 2014.

Sheeran has achieved a new one-week streaming record, too, with each song individually beating the streaming record previously held by Drake’s One Dance, which garnered 8.9 million plays in one week last summer.

Sheeran’s success means he has finally toppled chart champions Clean Bandit off the top spot, ending their nine-week reign with Rockabye.

Earlier this week, Sheerans said he wants to perform live at the home of Ipswich Town, Portman Road.

The 25-year-old did not confirm any dates, but outlined his strong desire to play at the 30,000-seater stadium.

Ed said: “I really, really want to play Portman Road. But you get tied into deals. If you’re playing Wembley, that’s like your east and south of England gig.

“So I will definitely play Portman Road at some point. That’s one thing I really want to do.”

Related articles

Keywords: United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Crews tackle fire at convenience store in Ipswich

20:43 Adam Howlett
Reynolds Road fire. Photo: Peter Chambers.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a convenience store today after an adjoining storage building caught fire.

Family escape harm after vehicle bursts into flames in Ipswich

17:48 Adam Howlett
The scene of a car fire in Jovian Way, Ipswich, on Sunday January 15. Photo by KJ Spear

A family was forced to flee their vehicle after it burst into flames in Ipswich today.

Reports the Duke of Cambridge could leave East Anglian Air Ambulance this summer

16:29 Lauren Everitt
The Duke of Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge could be leaving his role at the East Anglian Air Ambulance this summer.

Holywells Park in Ipswich hosts annual ‘wassail’ in its ancient orchard

16:09 Emma Brennan
Mayor of Ipswich, Roger Fern, with the children who gathered to sing and dance around the oldest apple tree in the orchard to chase away Winter and to encourage a fruitful Spring and a bountiful apple harvest.

A centuries old tradition has been upheld as part of a day of activities aimed at encouraging people to make the most of their local park during the winter months.

Village newcomer SID arrives in Hollesley to fulfil safety duty

13:15 Tom Potter
'SID' is Hollesley Parish Council's new Speed Indicator Device. SID will be situated on one of four or five poles around the village and will monitor speed of vehicles in the village. Parish councillor James Mallinder with the device.

Drivers will be given a visible reminder of their speeds when travelling through a Suffolk village in future thanks to the efforts of local people to fund a speed tracking sign.

Red Cross seeks ‘caring and compassionate’ volunteers to help patients leaving Ipswich Hospital

12:07 Andrew Hirst
Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley

A charity which warned of a “humanitarian crisis” facing the NHS has appealed for volunteers to help at a Suffolk hospital.

MP shares sympathy for family and friends of dog walker who died in cliff collapse tragedy at Thorpeness

10:44 Tom Potter
The scene of Saturday's incident seen from the beach at Thorpeness. Photo Rob Potter.

A Suffolk MP has offered words of condolence following the death of a man who was crushed underneath a collapsed cliff in Thorpeness yesterday afternoon.

Updated: Two wallabies stolen from Jimmy’s Farm found and returned to their enclosure

08:53 Tom Potter
Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk

Both of the two wallabies that went missing from Jimmy’s Farm near Ipswich on Friday night have now been found safe and well with help from members of the public.

Youth club building revival a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ for Woodbridge

Yesterday, 19:45 Tom Potter
Caroline Page addresses a meeting to discuss the future of Woodbridge Youth Centre

Efforts to create a “legacy for future generations” were set in motion as groups gathered to plot the resurrection of a condemned community hub.

Framlingham Library becomes Suffolk’s ninth to host adult colouring sessions – have you tried it?

Yesterday, 16:07
An adult colouring group session at Ipswich Library

The growing popularity of adult colouring sessions has seen yet another Suffolk library begin hosting regular events.

Most read

Updated: Two wallabies stolen from Jimmy’s Farm found and returned to their enclosure

Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk

MP shares sympathy for family and friends of dog walker who died in cliff collapse tragedy at Thorpeness

The scene of Saturday's incident seen from the beach at Thorpeness. Photo Rob Potter.

Family escape harm after vehicle bursts into flames in Ipswich

The scene of a car fire in Jovian Way, Ipswich, on Sunday January 15. Photo by KJ Spear

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy tells new signing Kieffer Moore not to look at social media

New Ipswich Town signing Kieffer Moore watched the win against Blackburn from the Directors' Box. Photo: James Ager

Crews tackle fire at convenience store in Ipswich

Reynolds Road fire. Photo: Peter Chambers.

Red Cross seeks ‘caring and compassionate’ volunteers to help patients leaving Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley

Most commented

Obesity in Suffolk is reaching ‘epidemic’ levels

A Suffolk doctor has raised concerns about rising levels of obesity

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy tells new signing Kieffer Moore not to look at social media

New Ipswich Town signing Kieffer Moore watched the win against Blackburn from the Directors' Box. Photo: James Ager

Fears in the Care Homes Sector regarding the national living wage

Panel for Ashtons Legal care homes seminar

Village newcomer SID arrives in Hollesley to fulfil safety duty

'SID' is Hollesley Parish Council's new Speed Indicator Device. SID will be situated on one of four or five poles around the village and will monitor speed of vehicles in the village. Parish councillor James Mallinder with the device.

Mick McCarthy admits it’ll be difficult for Ipswich Town to keep hold of in-form loanee Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence puts Ipswich ahead with this free-kick. Photo: James Ager
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24