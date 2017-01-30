Ed Sheeran releases Shape of You video and discards ‘worst-dressed’ title to grace GQ cover

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran has released a video for his second single from new album ÷ (divide).

Shape of You follows the release of Ed’s Castle on the Hill – an ode to his childhood home of Framlingham.

Both singles were released for digital download at the beginning of January – days after the former Thomas Mills pupil teased his new album on social media, with the opening line for Shape of You.

It tells the story of a burgeoning romance and includes the lyric “I’m in love with the shape of you, We push and pull like a magnet do, Although my heart is falling too”.

Ed, whose new album is released on March 3, encouraged his fans to watch the video and share it with friends. It features scenes of the singer meeting a female boxer, striking up a connection, and joining her for a work-out in the gym. They suddenly lose contact, but Ed continues training before the video culminates in him being pitted against a sumo wrestler in an underground fight scenario.

The song is already a worldwide hit, with peak positions at the top of charts in the UK and America.

Meanwhile, Ed has gone from being GQ’s ‘worst-dressed man’ in 2012 to being featured on the fashion and lifestyle magazine’s latest cover.

GQ said he had undergone a “true sartorial transformation” in the past four years – from pea green, oversized hoodie to a “different man”, wearing a Private White VC wool coat, a Sunspel rollneck and a Tom Ford tuxedo in the magazine’s March cover shoot.

Ed took the dubious honour of ‘worst-dressed man’ in good humour, saying he was “glad they noticed” and arguing “I did wear a Burberry suit, once”.

Last week, he released a video for Castle on the Hill, which he described as a “love song for Suffolk”, recalling his time growing up in the county, and his feelings about coming home.

The video was filmed in Suffolk at the end of last year and includes appearances from a number of local teenagers – some from Ed’s old school in his home town.