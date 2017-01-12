Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ed Sheeran says he will ‘definitely’ gig at Portman Road in Ipswich

18:06 12 January 2017

Ed Sheeran says he wants to play Portman Road. Pic: Greg Williams.

Ed Sheeran says he wants to play Portman Road. Pic: Greg Williams.

Archant

Ed Sheeran has said he wants to perform live at Portman Road, the home of Ipswich Town.

2 Comments

The Suffolk singer, who last week made his musical return after a one-year hiatus, made the announcement during an interview with Radio Norwich 99.9 today.

The 25-year-old did not confirm any dates, but outlined his strong desire to play at the 30,000-seater stadium.

Sheeran said: “I really, really want to play Portman Road. But you get tied into deals. If you’re playing Wembley, that’s like your east and south of England gig.

“So I will definitely play Portman Road at some point. That’s one thing I really want to do.”

Steve Pearce, the Blues’ media manager, said: “We will be on the phone to Ed straightway. It would be fantastic to have him here in concert at Portman Road. We have had some of the biggest names in the music industry appear at the stadium over recent years and Ed certainly falls into that category.”

Sheeran hit the headlines in May 2014 when he returned to Ipswich to play a secret intimate gig at The Steamboat Tavern, as part of a one day tour encapsulating London and Dublin too.

He also notably performed to a packed out crowd outside The Swan, just behind the Cornhill in King’s Street in November 2010.

The news came just hours after he sent social media into another meltdown by announcing that his new album ‘÷’ will be released on March 3.

The singer-songwriter could also make history on Friday by setting a new Official Chart record as the first artist to enter the charts at number one and two with two new tracks.

The songs, Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill, were leading the way earlier this week, with over 215,000 combined chart sales.

In a statement, the Framlingham star said: “First off, what a week! The reaction to my new singles has been absolutely mind-blowing and I can’t thank you enough.

“My new album ÷ holds a very special place in my heart and I really believe this is my best work to date.

“I’ve been eager to get back and I couldn’t be more excited for March 3rd.”

Track titles also include New Man, Happier, Galway Girl, Eraser and Supermarket Flowers.

Elton John is set to perform at Portman Road on June 17 this year. Barry Manilow performed at the home of the Blues in May 2014.

Keywords: United Kingdom Norwich Ipswich Town

2 comments

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Updated: Severe flood warnings in Ipswich and Suffolk/Essex coastal areas

29 minutes ago Matt Stott
High tide at Old Felixstowe.

Lives could be at risk in coastal areas in Suffolk and Essex today amid severe flood warnings urging residents to evacuate from their homes.

Travel updates for the region’s trains and roads on Friday

58 minutes ago Matt Stott
No travel delays reportd in Suffolk. Pic: Jerry Turner .

The region’s transport system appears to have escaped any disruption so far this morning.

Video: Snow falls in Suffolk this morning

06:51 Matt Stott
Snow in Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds, this morning. Pic: Mark Heath.

Snow has fallen across many parts of Suffolk this morning, with more predicted today.

Aldeburgh Primary School closed today after flood warning

39 minutes ago Matt Stott
Aldeburgh Primary School.

Aldeburgh Primary School has closed today due to the flood risks along the Suffolk coast.

300-acre business park for Port of Felixstowe will be built in countryside at Kirton

06:00 Richard Cornwell
Land off Kirton Road (behind the buildings) has been earmarked for a 300-acre port business park between Trimley St Martin and Kirton.

Proposals for a massive business park to serve Britain’s top container port – but situated on farmland miles away in the centre of the Felixstowe peninsula – have been submitted to planners.

Video: Jaywick prepares to evacuate after severe flood warnings in Essex

06:16 Will Lodge and Matt Stott
Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Jaywick is preparing to evacuate as people face a deluge of rain and high winds which could lead to flooding today.

‘It’s snow joke’ – Essex Police get 999 calls about people throwing snowballs

Yesterday, 21:25 Matt Reason
Stock image of snow. Credit PA/wire

The Essex Police control room received calls from people who seemed to think the throwing of snowballs was a 999 emergency, they have revealed.

Suffolk youngsters aged 12-25 urged to share activity ideas for county

Yesterday, 20:06 Jason Noble
Youngsters are being urged to have their say on healthy activities they want to see in Suffolk

Young people in Suffolk are being urged to have their say on physical activities available to them, as part of a new survey.

Gallery: First snow of the year hits Suffolk and Essex

Yesterday, 20:02 Matt Reason
Snow on the Suffolk/Essex Border. Photo by Julian Smart

It is snowing in some parts of Suffolk and Essex, with reports of light flurries in Hadleigh, Colchester and sleet in Ipswich.

Gallery: 1,100 homes in Suffolk set to be evacuated over coastal flooding fears

Yesterday, 19:58 Matt Reason
The tables from the famous Butt and Oyster floating in the River Orwell at Pin Mill after the storm surge of 2013. Photo by Anthony Cullen - photographicday.com

The Environment Agency have issued several orange and red alerts for flooding along the Suffolk and Essex coastline, with 1,100 homes in Suffolk due to be evacuated on Friday.

Most read

Gallery: 1,100 homes in Suffolk set to be evacuated over coastal flooding fears

The tables from the famous Butt and Oyster floating in the River Orwell at Pin Mill after the storm surge of 2013. Photo by Anthony Cullen - photographicday.com

Updated: Severe flood warnings in Ipswich and Suffolk/Essex coastal areas

High tide at Old Felixstowe.

Ed Sheeran says he will ‘definitely’ gig at Portman Road in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran says he wants to play Portman Road. Pic: Greg Williams.

Video: Snow falls in Suffolk this morning

Snow in Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds, this morning. Pic: Mark Heath.

Gallery: First snow of the year hits Suffolk and Essex

Snow on the Suffolk/Essex Border. Photo by Julian Smart

300-acre business park for Port of Felixstowe will be built in countryside at Kirton

Land off Kirton Road (behind the buildings) has been earmarked for a 300-acre port business park between Trimley St Martin and Kirton.

Most commented

Ipswich Maritime Trust objects to Orwell crossings proposal

Thames sailing barge Victor at the quayside in Ipswich - could a new bridge threaten its tourist trips?

Travel updates for the region’s trains and roads on Friday

No travel delays reportd in Suffolk. Pic: Jerry Turner .

300-acre business park for Port of Felixstowe will be built in countryside at Kirton

Land off Kirton Road (behind the buildings) has been earmarked for a 300-acre port business park between Trimley St Martin and Kirton.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24