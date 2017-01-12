Ed Sheeran says he will ‘definitely’ gig at Portman Road in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran says he wants to play Portman Road. Pic: Greg Williams. Archant

Ed Sheeran has said he wants to perform live at Portman Road, the home of Ipswich Town.

The Suffolk singer, who last week made his musical return after a one-year hiatus, made the announcement during an interview with Radio Norwich 99.9 today.

The 25-year-old did not confirm any dates, but outlined his strong desire to play at the 30,000-seater stadium.

Sheeran said: “I really, really want to play Portman Road. But you get tied into deals. If you’re playing Wembley, that’s like your east and south of England gig.

“So I will definitely play Portman Road at some point. That’s one thing I really want to do.”

Steve Pearce, the Blues’ media manager, said: “We will be on the phone to Ed straightway. It would be fantastic to have him here in concert at Portman Road. We have had some of the biggest names in the music industry appear at the stadium over recent years and Ed certainly falls into that category.”

Sheeran hit the headlines in May 2014 when he returned to Ipswich to play a secret intimate gig at The Steamboat Tavern, as part of a one day tour encapsulating London and Dublin too.

He also notably performed to a packed out crowd outside The Swan, just behind the Cornhill in King’s Street in November 2010.

The news came just hours after he sent social media into another meltdown by announcing that his new album ‘÷’ will be released on March 3.

The singer-songwriter could also make history on Friday by setting a new Official Chart record as the first artist to enter the charts at number one and two with two new tracks.

The songs, Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill, were leading the way earlier this week, with over 215,000 combined chart sales.

In a statement, the Framlingham star said: “First off, what a week! The reaction to my new singles has been absolutely mind-blowing and I can’t thank you enough.

“My new album ÷ holds a very special place in my heart and I really believe this is my best work to date.

“I’ve been eager to get back and I couldn’t be more excited for March 3rd.”

Track titles also include New Man, Happier, Galway Girl, Eraser and Supermarket Flowers.

Elton John is set to perform at Portman Road on June 17 this year. Barry Manilow performed at the home of the Blues in May 2014.