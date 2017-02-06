Partly Cloudy

Ed Sheeran to perform at Brits for third time – alongside Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars and Little Mix

08:46 06 February 2017

Ed Sheeran on stage during the 2012 Brit Awards. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire .

Ed Sheeran on stage during the 2012 Brit Awards. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire .

Suffolk’s hit-making chart star, Ed Sheeran, is set to take the stage at this year’s Brit Awards.

Ed Sheeran collects the British Breakthrough Act award in 2012. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire .

The former Framlingham schoolboy will join Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars, Little Mix, Skepta, The 1975 and Emeli Sande.

Ed has won four Brits, including British Album of the Year, for his 2014 album x. He recently matched the all-time record set by Justin Bieber in holding both first and second place on the singles chart. Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill have remained there for four weeks the same length of time Bieber’s Love Yourself and Sorry were top in 2015.

It won’t be the first time a Suffolk act has graced the Brit Awards stage. Ed has already appeared in 2012 and 2015 but before him, in 1992, Ipswich hardcore punk band Extreme Noise Terror performed a version of The KLF’s 3 a.m. Eternal.

Extreme Noise Terror performed at the Brits before Ed Sheeran was a year old

The ceremony takes place at London’s O2 Arena on February 22, and will be broadcast live on ITV.

