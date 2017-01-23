Ed Sheeran to release video for Castle on the Hill - his ‘love song for Suffolk’

Ed Sheeran introduces 'similar-looking' young actor who may have starred in Castle on the Hill video Archant

Ed Sheeran is set to release the video for his “love song for Suffolk” - which was filmed in the county at the end of last year.

Castle On The Hill video coming tomorrow x pic.twitter.com/NwynDiOOrj — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 22, 2017

The Suffolk superstar, who grew up in Framlingham, told his fans last night on social media “Castle on the Hill video out tomorrow x”.

In a short video accompanying the tweet, Ed appears to be in a cow shed with a young man who bears a similar appearance to himself.

“My dad had a bit fo fun a couple of years after I was born,” Ed jokes.

“Because he does look quite similar.”

Castle on the Hill was one of two new singles Ed released earlier this month after a year in the “wilderness” away from the limelight.

He set a new record by taking the top two spots in the UK Singles Chart with Shape of You, his other release, at number one.

Ed described Castle on the Hill as a “love song for Suffolk”. It tells of his time growing up in the county and his feelings about coming home.