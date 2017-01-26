Ed Sheeran wants to be on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs

Ed Sheeran says he would love to appear on Desert Island Discs. (Photo: Greg Williams) Archant

Desert Island Discs is 75 years old. Today we look at the music you wouldn’t rescue from your sinking ship.

Castaway David Croft, pictured here at his Suffolk home in 2004, was among the guests who chose a piano as their luxury. (Photo: MICHAEL HALL). Castaway David Croft, pictured here at his Suffolk home in 2004, was among the guests who chose a piano as their luxury. (Photo: MICHAEL HALL).

Playwright Alan Bennett was cast away on to the BBC’s notional desert island on 28 August 1967 but has never returned.

In 2010, he wrote in his diary: “... these days these days I’d find it much easier to choose the eight records I don’t want than those that I do. I don’t ever want to hear again Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, Schubert’s 5th Symphony, Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony, Mozart’s 40th Symphony.”

I have a much less erudite list of discs to be avoided, which is:

1. The Birdie Song (The Tweets) – A number that would propel me to the depths of desert island despair

Stephen Fry, who chose an unusual luxury item when he appeared on Desert Island Discs for the first time in 1988 - seen here when he offically opened the new history of the market exhibit at Swaffham Museum. Picture: Matthew Usher. Stephen Fry, who chose an unusual luxury item when he appeared on Desert Island Discs for the first time in 1988 - seen here when he offically opened the new history of the market exhibit at Swaffham Museum. Picture: Matthew Usher.

2. Agadoo (Black Lace) - Even the desert-island-appropriate lyric about pushing a pineapple and shaking a tree would not persuade me to dally with this song. I would probably try and swim for it.

3. Mr Blobby (Mr Blobby)

4. Millennium Prayer (Cliff Richard) It is the Lord’s Prayer to the tune of Auld Lang Syne and thus simply wrong. If stranded with this, I would be tempted to an act of wanton destruction

5. My Ding-a-Ling (Chuck Berry)... can you craft a boat from banana leaves?

Anthony McPartlin (centre) and Declan Donnelly (right) (Ant and Dec) with host Kirsty Young who appeared as a duo on the Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs in Decemeber 2013 Anthony McPartlin (centre) and Declan Donnelly (right) (Ant and Dec) with host Kirsty Young who appeared as a duo on the Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs in Decemeber 2013

6. Who Let the Dogs Out (Baha Men)

7. Wannabe (Spice Girls)

8. 4’ 33” (John Cage) A silent composition that was, in fact, chosen by poet and broadcaster Ian McMillan when he was on Desert Island Discs

Book I don’t want: Ulysses by James Joyce (to date - three failed attempts to read it)

A 1992 photo of actor Oliver Reed whose choice of luxury was among the more unusual. PA A 1992 photo of actor Oliver Reed whose choice of luxury was among the more unusual. PA

Looking back at 75 years of Desert Island Discs

How many of us have imagined being on the BBC Radio 4 programme Desert Islands Discs, choosing eight records, a book and a luxury to take with us to that uninhabited tropical isle, with its abundant supplies of fresh water and fruit.

In the old days (when I was a girl) you would also have needed a record player, of course – a rather bulky addition to your escape pack when you swam from your rapidly sinking boat to the shore of your tropical idyll. By the Sleepy Lagoon, composed by Eric Coates, is the encouraging name of the radio show’s theme tune.

First recorded on January 27, 1942 – 75 years ago tomorrow – I clearly remember some of the legendary events associated with Desert Island Discs. There was an occasion when the Scottish author Alistair MacLean (Where Eagles Dare, Guns of Navarone) was due to be on the programme but when he arrived at the studio for the recording, it turned out to be the head of a Canadian tourist bureau. The recording was made but never broadcast.

Former presenter Sue Lawley during a recording of Desert Island Discs Former presenter Sue Lawley during a recording of Desert Island Discs

Then there was the time a guest on the programme requested an inflatable woman for his luxury. I understand it was denied because, it was reckoned, the castaway could use it as a raft to escape the island. The person who asked for this unusual item? Oliver Reed. One of the rules is that the “luxury” cannot be used as a vessel to effect a getaway. For the same reason, pianos when chosen, had to be upright and not grand... although this rule does not seem to apply today.

Other unusual luxuries include a suicide pill (Stephen Fry when he was first a castaway in 1988), a continental railway timetable (Alfred Hitchcock, 1959), a Union Jack (Barbara Windsor, 1990), tweezers and a blow-up chair (Ant and Dec, 2013) and a stuffed version of Michael Palin (John Cleese, 1997). A piano is the most popular choice having been requested around 190 times.

In all there have been more than 3,100 editions. It all began in 1941, the brainchild of Roy Plomley who was also to become its presenter. The story goes that late one evening, the freelance broadcaster was at home and already in his pyjamas when an idea came to him and he immediately sat down and wrote to the BBC. His pitch was successful and the rest is history.

The first edition was recorded at the BBC’s bomb-damaged Maida Vale studio and aired in the Forces Programme at 8pm two days later. It was introduced to the listening public as: “A programme in which a well-known person is asked the question, if you were to be cast away alone on a desert island, which eight gramophone records would you choose to have with you, assuming of course, that you had a gramophone and an inexhaustible supply of needles.”

Michael Parkinson, who was the first to present Desert Island Discs after the death of Roy Plomley, seen here in September 2016 Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Michael Parkinson, who was the first to present Desert Island Discs after the death of Roy Plomley, seen here in September 2016 Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

The first castaway was the popular comedian, actor and musician, Vic Oliver. The first piece of music chosen by Oliver, and therefore by any castaway, was Chopin’s Étude No.12 in C minor. During the war years, every BBC Radio show was scripted and Plomley and his guests would consequently ‘read’ their conversations. On 7th May 1942 Roy Plomley made his first appearance as a castaway.

The programme was taken off the air in 1946 returning to the Home Service in 1951 and it was in September of that year, that the choice of luxury was introduced when garlic was chosen by the actress Sally Ann Howes (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang). The choice of book made its first appearance the following month when actor and director Henry Kendall chose Who’s Who in the Theatre. This was in addition to a volume of Shakespeare’s complete works and the Bible, which was assumed to have been placed on the island by The Gideon Society.

In 1967, Desert Island Discs became part of the newly-created Radio 4 and Roy Plomley continued to present the programme until his death, in May 1985. Since then the presenters have been Michael Parkinson, Sue Lawley and, since 2006, Kirsty Young.

Roy Plomley. PA Photos Roy Plomley. PA Photos

Desert Island Discs is on BBC Radio 4 at 11.15 on Sundays and repeated on Friday mornings. David Beckham 75th anniversary castaway on Sunday 29.

10 Desert Island Discs facts

• Comedian Arthur Askey made a four appearances on the show, a record number equalled only by Sir David Attenborough

A piano (This one was John Lennon's!) is the most requested luxury - chosen both by people who play and those who feel the island would be the perfect place to learn. A piano (This one was John Lennon's!) is the most requested luxury - chosen both by people who play and those who feel the island would be the perfect place to learn.

• The German soprano Elisabeth Schwarzkopf’s appearance in July 1958 became notorious because seven of the eight discs she chose featured the singing of Elisabeth Schwarzkopf.

• Schwarzkopf’s feat was outdone in 1979 when the pianist Moura Lympany chose eight of her own recordings

• In 1964 the sound of gulls was taken off the opening music because, as listeners pointed out, herring gulls live in the northern hemisphere and would not, therefore, be heard on the shores of an island in the south seas. The calls of tropical birds briefly replaced the gulls but they were reinstated when even more listeners complained.

• The 1,000th castaway in December 1969 was Viscount (Monty) Montgomery of Alamein

Kirsty Young is the current regular presenter of Desert Island Discs Programme Name: Desert Island Discs: Kirsty Young - TX: n/a - Episode: Desert Island Discs - Kirsty Young (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Kirsty Young - (C) BBC - Photographer: Sarah Dunn Kirsty Young is the current regular presenter of Desert Island Discs Programme Name: Desert Island Discs: Kirsty Young - TX: n/a - Episode: Desert Island Discs - Kirsty Young (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Kirsty Young - (C) BBC - Photographer: Sarah Dunn

• The show jumper Harvey Smith, interviewed in 1971, refused to take a book with him, saying he had never read a book in his life.

• Roy Plomley presented 1,791 editions of the programme over a 43-year period.

• The top five most-requested pieces of music are: 1. Beethoven - Symphony No 9 in D minor ‘Choral’; Rachmaninoff - Piano Concerto No 2 in C minor; Schubert - String Quintet in C major; Beethoven Symphony No 6 in F Major ‘Pastoral’; Elgar - Pomp & Circumstance March no 1 in D Major ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ and Beethoven - Piano Concerto No 5 in E Flat Major ‘Emperor’.

• A castaway in February 2008 was David Dimbleby, who initially chose presenter Kirsty Young as his luxury item. This was not allowed so he took pencils and drawing books instead.

A tropical island upon which to be cast away A tropical island upon which to be cast away

• There are Desert Island Discs invitees who have declined the invitation to take part in the programme, including, Mick Jagger, George Bernard Shaw, Laurence (Lord) Olivier, Ted Hughes and Prince Charles. Then there are those who would love to be on the show... such as Ed Sheeran, who earlier this month said how much he’d like to be a castaway.