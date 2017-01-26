Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 1°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

EDF accused as Suffolk coast’s special landscape faces ‘devastating impact’ from Sizewell C

14:37 26 January 2017

EADT Mike Page Aerial Photo Library Pictures from Mike Page new book Suffolk Coast from the Air Looking North towards Sizewell power stations PICTURE COPYRIGHT MIKE PAGE - PICTURES AVAILABLE THROUGH ARCHANT SUFFOLK PHOTOSALES WITH A DONATION TO CHARITY AS AGREED EADT 26 01 07 eadt 24 05 07

EADT Mike Page Aerial Photo Library Pictures from Mike Page new book Suffolk Coast from the Air Looking North towards Sizewell power stations PICTURE COPYRIGHT MIKE PAGE - PICTURES AVAILABLE THROUGH ARCHANT SUFFOLK PHOTOSALES WITH A DONATION TO CHARITY AS AGREED EADT 26 01 07 eadt 24 05 07

Condemnation of the way the Suffolk coast’s nationally designated and widely treasured landscape is treated in EDF Energy’s latest Sizewell C consultation has been delivered by the protected area’s managers.

Comment

The Suffolk Coast & Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership – which includes more than 20 organisations – has revealed it is “extremely disappointed” that the consultation makes “minimal reference” to the designation of a sensitive, economically important, tourism-generating landscape that would severed for up to 12 years while the multi-billion pound nuclear power station was being built.It accuses EDF of seeking to minimise or “even perhaps undermine” the significance of the AONB’s designation.

Aspects of the project would have a “devastating impact” on the AONB’s views and character, the partnership says.It warns against an “off-the-shelf power station design” that would be a “lift and shift” from the Hinkley Point C nuclear project.

Many of the Sizewell project’s “significant impacts” on the wildlife interests in the neighbouring Minsmere-Walberswick Special Protection Area and Sizewell’s Site of Special Scientific Interest showed “no signs” of being able to be adequately mitigated. There was also potential for the “long-term” construction phase to have “significant residual impacts” on an AONB “well known for its dark skies, quiet walks and wildlife.”

In a strongly worded official response to EDF’s Stage 2 Consultation, the partnership says:”Not only does the consultation fail to identify the AONB effectively or clarify its sensitivities, it goes further and actively seeks to minimise or even perhaps undermine the significance of the designation in the design of the project or decision-making.”

Partnership chairman David Wood told the EADT:”We are extremely disappointed with the way the AONB has been treated during the consultation process. The Government’s National Policy Statement for nuclear power generation notes the potential for long-term effects on visual amenity at Sizewell yet the consultation makes minimal reference to the nationally designated landscape.

“AONBs are designated for the nation, for their natural beauty. The consultation process does not appear to demonstrate how the proposals will impact upon the natural beauty and special qualities of the AONB. Indeed, many of the proposals no not appear to acknowledge that the development will be in a nationally designated landscape.”

Construction for up to 12 years would “effectively cut the AONB in half,” he said. It would include closing the current route of the “iconic” Suffolk Coast Path, and the probable route of the England Coast Path. During construction spoil piles up to 35 metres high were proposed and a workers’ accommodation campus would include units of up to five storeys - such aspects would have a “devastating impact” on views across the AONB and on the area’s character.

Design proposals for the station and the construction work “do not appear to have acknowledged the damage to the AONB or assessed their impact on the area’s natural beauty, said Mr Wood.

He added: “The impact on the area’s tranquillity, wildlife interests and tourism economy do not appear to have been properly assessed and we would ask that EDF Energy undertake the work to assess the impacts upon the AONB before the next stage of consultation. If that work is undertaken the AONB Partnership, and others, may be able to make more informed comment on the development proposals and their inevitable impact upon the AONB during the construction and operation phase.”

EDF responded by saying: “EDF Energy has engaged with over 3,000 people and held 23 public exhibitions so far during the Sizewell C public consultation which runs until February 3.

“Stakeholders such as the AONB partnership are also represented on the Community Forum for Sizewell C to ensure they have full information regarding the latest proposals on the project. The community forum met on December 1, 2016.

“We will take the responses from all interested stakeholders and members of the local community into account when we are shaping our plans for the next stage of consultation.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ipswich Argos employee attempted steal iPhone 7 in Paw Patrol lunchbox

14:00 Colin Adwent
Employee tried to steal iPhone 7 from Argos

A hard-up Argos shop assistant tried to steal a £700 iPhone from his store by hiding it in a Paw Patrol lunchbox he bought for his son.

Ipswich Borough Council plans to axe creche facilities called in for review

9 minutes ago Jason Noble
Creche facilities at Crown Pools are among those at risk

Plans to axe creche facilities at leisure centres in Ipswich have been called in for scrutiny next week, after Conservative councillors said that the plans were not clear and no meaningful consultation had taken place.

Fire in Franklin Road, Ipswich, being treated as arson attack by police

40 minutes ago Jason Noble
Stock image of firefighters

Police in Ipswich are investigating a fire at a house in Franklin Road which is being treated as a suspected arson attack.

EDF accused as Suffolk coast’s special landscape faces ‘devastating impact’ from Sizewell C

51 minutes ago John Grant
EADT Mike Page Aerial Photo Library Pictures from Mike Page new book Suffolk Coast from the Air Looking North towards Sizewell power stations PICTURE COPYRIGHT MIKE PAGE - PICTURES AVAILABLE THROUGH ARCHANT SUFFOLK PHOTOSALES WITH A DONATION TO CHARITY AS AGREED EADT 26 01 07 eadt 24 05 07

Condemnation of the way the Suffolk coast’s nationally designated and widely treasured landscape is treated in EDF Energy’s latest Sizewell C consultation has been delivered by the protected area’s managers.

Practice manager who stole over £265k from Ipswich’s Burlington Road surgery back in court

14:14 Jane Hunt
Caryl Heath outside the Burlington Road Surgery in Ipswich. PIC RICHARD SNASDELL

A confiscation hearing which will decide how much a practice manager at an Ipswich doctors’ surgery who stole more than £265,000 will have to pay back has been adjourned until next month

Six freshly-laundered shirts among items found in Ipswich taxis this month

13:45 Jason Noble
Six freshly-pressed shirts were recovered as lost property from a taxi in Ipswich this month

A batch of six freshly-pressed shirts have surfaced among the latest batch of odd items left by mistake in taxis in Ipswich in the last month.

Can lessons be learned from closure of failing Friars Hall care home in Hadleigh?

11:17 Andrew Hirst andrew.hirst@archant.co.uk
Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Health commissioners are calling for lessons to be learned from the closure of a failing home into which a criminal investigation has been launched.

Facts, food and events to celebrate Chinese New Year 2017 in Suffolk

42 minutes ago Martine Silkstone
ACCE Chinese New Year 2015

Celebrations will take place all over the world this weekend to mark the start of Chinese New Year, but how much do you know about the festival?

Ipswich and East Suffolk ‘only CCG in the country’ to be on track with savings targets

53 minutes ago Andrew Hirst andrew.hirst@archant.co.uk
Money (stock)

Health commissioners in east Suffolk claim to have achieved the greatest efficiency-saving in the country.

Opinion: It’s great news that Empire Cinema is coming to Ipswich but Paul Geater will stick with Cineworld

11:08 Paul Geater
Cineworld Ipswich Web

As a film lover and regular cinema-goer I’m really pleased to hear that Empire has finally come up with an opening date for its new Empire multiplex in the Buttermarket Centre, writes Paul Geater.

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Travellers move onto car park at Ipswich’s Gainsborough Sports Centre

Travellers at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich. Credit: Stuart Reeder.

New Ipswich Empire Cinema set to open its doors at the Buttermarket in March

An artist's impression of the foyer to the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich.

Mentions for Chantry and the Buttermarket make it into Jack Whitehall’s Ipswich Regent Show

Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Opinion: It’s great news that Empire Cinema is coming to Ipswich but Paul Geater will stick with Cineworld

Cineworld Ipswich Web

Hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester reveal plans to go smoke free from March 8

Smoke free hospitals

Most commented

Opinion: Is it time for Ipswich Museum to shut its doors and move to a new site?

Is it time to rethink Ipswich Museum's future?

Opinion: It’s great news that Empire Cinema is coming to Ipswich but Paul Geater will stick with Cineworld

Cineworld Ipswich Web

Hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester reveal plans to go smoke free from March 8

Smoke free hospitals

Ipswich paperboy who stopped to help injured man in Bramford Road to be rewarded

Newspaper boy, Ollie Parker, helped man who suffered a stroke in Rendlesham Road, Ipswich.

New Ipswich Empire Cinema set to open its doors at the Buttermarket in March

An artist's impression of the foyer to the new Empire Cinema in Ipswich.

Steve Foley on unearthing talent for Ipswich Town in glamorous foreign climbs

Steve Foley
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24