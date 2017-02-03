Elderly pedestrian injured after crash with car in Westbury Road, Ipswich

Police were called to the scene after a pedestrian and a car were involved in a crash in north east Ipswich this afternoon.

Officers were called to Westbury Road, close to the junction with Colchester Road, by paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) at around 3.30pm.

They were responding to reports a pedestrian, thought to be an elderly man, had been injured in a collision with a car.

The road, which is in a residential area and is close to Northgate High School, was blocked for a short time while officers dealt with the incident but the car was off the road by 4.30pm.

Recovery was arranged for the incident by 5pm and traffic was able to flow in both directions by this time.

Details about the man’s injuries are not yet known but it is not thought that he has been seriously hurt.

We will update this story with information from the emergency services as we receive it.