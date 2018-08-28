Heavy traffic disruption in Ipswich due to ‘essential’ gas works
PUBLISHED: 17:53 09 October 2018
Archant
Temporary three-way traffic lights put up on Norwich Road are causing major traffic problems.
This has caused tailbacks from the Rose and Crown pub to St Matthew’s Street, with knock effects in the rest of the town centre.
According to Cadent, a gas supplier, they are carrying out essential works in the road to connect nearby properties to the gas network.
The roadworks are set to go on until Friday, October 12, and are located just past the junction with Bramford Road.
Suffolk police have stated that, at this time, they have received no calls about the traffic issues.
Stay with us for more updates.
