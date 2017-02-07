Emergency services at scene of three-vehicle crash in Woodbridge Road, Rushmere St Andrew

Woodbridge Road in Rushmere St Andrew was closed after a three-car crash Archant

A road on the outskirts of Ipswich was closed after a three-vehicle road traffic collision.

Emergency services, including Suffolk Constabulary, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) , are at the scene in Woodbridge Road, Rushmere St Andrew.

A Suffolk police spokesman said reports of an accident came in at 7.15pm.

It involved three vehicles and minor injuries were reported to the vehicles’ occupants.

He said: “The road was closed for a short time while emergency services dealt with the scene but has now reopened.

“The cars are now awaiting recovery.”

An EEAST spokesman said a rapid response vehicle and ambulance were on the scene within five minutes and treated a woman for a foot injury and abdomen pains. She is believed to be in a stable condition.

