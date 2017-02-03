Emergency services called to crash in Thurleston Lane, Ipswich

Thurleston Lane is located off Henley Road in Ipswich. Photograph: Alex Fairfull.

Two vans have collided in a road in Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash in Thurleston Lane around 8.30am.

Paramedics are at the scene and are currently treating one person for minor injuries, believed to be arm and back pain.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said there may be other injuries, but no one appeared to be seriously hurt.

The road is blocked while officers and paramedics work at the scene.

The police spokeswoman said the crash involved two vans.

Thurleston Lane is located in the north of the town off Henley Road and surrounds Whitton Park.

