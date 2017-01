Emergency services on scene of two-car crash in Kesgrave

The junction of Dobbs Lane and Foxhall Road.

Two cars crashed in Kesgrave this morning.

Police were called to the scene at 10.08am to reports a white Ford Ka and a black Mercedes had collided in Foxhall Road close to the Dobbs Lane junction.

No-one is thought to have been seriously hurt, a police spokesman said, but there is a large amount of fuel in the road.

Suffolk Highways are on route to clear the spill but the road is currently blocked in both directions.