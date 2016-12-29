Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Entrepreneurs urged to develop ideas and make most of £5.5m Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre

15:07 29 December 2016

The Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre (IWIC) team

The Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre (IWIC) team

Archant

Young entrepreneurs, businesses and academics across Suffolk are being urged to make the most of a new £5.5million facility which aims to become a hub for technology firms and promote innovative projects.

Comment
Professor Mohamed Abdul Maguid, University of Suffolk's head of department for science and technology at the launch of the Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre (IWIC)Professor Mohamed Abdul Maguid, University of Suffolk's head of department for science and technology at the launch of the Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre (IWIC)

The Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre (IWIC) is based at the University of Suffolk, and provides a space for businesses, academics and students to come together to work on projects, form new businesses and give young entrepreneurs an opportunity to develop their ideas.

Launched in October, the centre outlined its plan to become a hub for tech-based businesses and promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects. Now, the centre is urging people to make the most of the centre and turn their ideas into a reality.

Professor Mohamed Abdel-Maguid, head of department for science and technology at the University of Suffolk, said: “We have a programme of activities for the small and medium-sized business community, as well as encouraging entrepreneurship in our students and wherever possible engaging school pupils as well.”

As part of its drive, businesses in the region can hook up with other firms, students with ideas or academics to form new projects and businesses, as well as offering a chance for students from different disciplines to work together – for example bringing engineering and arts students together to create innovative art works.

The launch of the Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre (IWIC)The launch of the Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre (IWIC)

Digby Chacksfield, chief executive of the Eastern Enterprise Hub, which is working alongside the centre, said: “To see this resource flourishing is great and its critical for activity between businesses and students.

“The most important thing is to get more people in now.”

The centre hopes to boost the region’s economy with an upsurge in new businesses and projects, provide university students with access to potential employers and business partners, and help firms nurture new talent and new ideas.

And the centre’s heads hope that will help Ipswich’s regeneration.

The Atrium building at the University of Suffolk.The Atrium building at the University of Suffolk.

Simon Hallsworth, pro-vice-chancellor for arts, business and social science, said: “Our students are already being offered creative opportunities to build a company from scratch, putting people in there to work together and create new products and services.”

The next programme begins in January, with ongoing support for at least 18 months.

For more information and to become a member, visit www.uos.ac.uk, email iwic@uos.ac.uk or call 01473 338621.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

A14 Orwell Bridge delays after two lorries crash eastbound

14:13 Matt Stott
File picture of traffic queuing on the Orwell Bridge. Image: Andrew Partridge

Motorists face severe delays on the Orwell Bridge this afternoon after two lorries were involved in a crash.

Entrepreneurs urged to develop ideas and make most of £5.5m Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre

6 minutes ago Jason Noble
The Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre (IWIC) team

Young entrepreneurs, businesses and academics across Suffolk are being urged to make the most of a new £5.5million facility which aims to become a hub for technology firms and promote innovative projects.

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich

12:48 Matt Stott
The scene of the double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich.

Another man from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the double stabbing in the town earlier this month.

Suffolk’s post-Christmas chill here to stay as wintery showers of sleet and hail a possibility for the New Year

13:51 Edmund Crosthwaite
A frosty East Anglian morning. Photo: Jo Clarke

It may be bright but the cooler temperatures experienced in Suffolk since Christmas Day show no signs of going away fast.

Corrie McKeague’s mother says son would make ‘reckless’ decisions in Facebook Live Q&A

12:29 Matt Reason
The search for Corrie Mckeague on December 17. Picture by Richard Marsham

The mother of the missing serviceman Corrie McKeague gave a live webchat with tens of thousands of people last night.

Low income blamed for rise in number of Suffolk patients suffering from malnutrition

12:22 Matt Stott
West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph: Simon Parker.

The number of hospital beds taken up by patients being treated for malnutrition in Suffolk has risen by almost 50% this year.

Updated: Granddad rescued children after ‘petrol’ thrown on front door and set alight in Montgomery Road, Ipswich

10:13 Reporters
Petrol is believed to have been poured over the front door of a family home in Montgomery Road, Ipswich and then set alight

A grandfather rescued his two young grandchildren after their house was targeted in a suspected arson attack in Ipswich last night.

Firefighters free driver from Peugeot 206 after ditch crash in Hadleigh

09:40 Matt Stott
Stock image of Pond Hall Road in Hadleigh. Pic: Simon Parker.

A driver was freed by firefighters after crashing into a ditch in Hadleigh this morning.

House prices in East of England had the strongest growth in England in 2016

10:35 Matt Stott
Stock image. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

The region’s house prices rose by the fastest rate in the country in 2016, according to a new report.

Ed Sheeran appeals after planning chiefs reject ‘incongruous’ parking proposals for his Suffolk home

10:35 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran

He has conquered the musical world, selling millions of records and winning countless awards.

Most read

Updated: Granddad rescued children after ‘petrol’ thrown on front door and set alight in Montgomery Road, Ipswich

Petrol is believed to have been poured over the front door of a family home in Montgomery Road, Ipswich and then set alight

Ed Sheeran appeals after planning chiefs reject ‘incongruous’ parking proposals for his Suffolk home

Ed Sheeran

A14 Orwell Bridge delays after two lorries crash eastbound

File picture of traffic queuing on the Orwell Bridge. Image: Andrew Partridge

Pedestrian killed on A14 named as James Holt from Trimley St Mary

Police divert drivers following a fatal crash on the A14 on Boxing Day. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich

The scene of the double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich.

Updated: Late-running freight train cancels services between Ipswich and Felixstowe

Newly refurbished Abellio Greater Anglia train at Ipswich rail station.

Most commented

Ipswich Town should expect maximum points from Bristol City and QPR games, says Kevin Beattie

Mick McCarthy

Ed Sheeran appeals after planning chiefs reject ‘incongruous’ parking proposals for his Suffolk home

Ed Sheeran

Opinion: Good riddance to 2016, next year cannot be worse, can it? asks Paul Geater

Boris Johnson brought the Vote Leave message to Ipswich in the spring.

Low income blamed for rise in number of Suffolk patients suffering from malnutrition

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph: Simon Parker.

We can’t let Fulham defeat fester, says Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse

Cole Skuse

Calls for Boxing Day hunt to be preserved as hundreds join Essex and Suffolk Hunt in Hadleigh

The Hadleigh hunt riding over Toppesfield Bridge at the start of their traditional Boxing Day meet.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24