Entries are now open to Race for Life 2017 at Trinity Park, Ipswich

Entries are now open to Race for Life 2017 at Trinity Park, Ipswich. Hundreds of runners took part in last year's event. Archant

Women are being encouraged to get their entry in to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life 2017 in Ipswich.

The charity is urging women of all ages and abilities to choose their event - Race for Life 5k, 10k or Pretty Muddy - and pledge to take part at Trinity Park.

The 5k and 10k events take place on Sunday June 25 and Pretty Muddy is scheduled for Saturday June 24. Entries are now open.

Last year they attracted hundreds of runners from across the region - see the photos here.

Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save more lives.

Leander Platten, the charity’s Ipswich event manager, said: “Signing up to take part in Race for Life is a great way for women to set themselves a new and exciting challenge for 2017.

“Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they’re planning a 5k amble with friends, a 10k sprint or a mud-splattered race around Pretty Muddy, every step women take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Every day, 90 people are diagnosed with cancer in East Anglia. That’s why we’re calling on women in Ipswich to make 2017 a year to remember. Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Survival rates have doubled since the early 1970s.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Marathon and Hiking events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding life-saving research.

This year also sees the return of Race for Life Pretty Muddy. The women-only, non-competitive 5k obstacle course - with an extra helping of mud - received a whole-hearted welcome from the thousands of women who took part last year.

Leander continued: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Pretty Muddy back to Ipswich as it’s a fantastic addition to our Race for Life family of events. It has all the fun and camaraderie of our other much loved 5k and 10k events - but with added mud, thrills and spills.

To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.