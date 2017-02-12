Overcast

Environmental award for Suffolk Highways’ carbon neutral scheme

11:00 12 February 2017

Suffolk Highways' Gemma Allard and James Poole collecting the award

Suffolk Highways' Gemma Allard and James Poole collecting the award

Archant

A carbon neutral scheme has been recognised by a campaign that promotes and rewards environmental best practice.

Comment

Suffolk Highways’ five-week project to reconstruct and upgrade 1.4km of footpath along the old A11 near Elveden, picked up the bronze award at the UK Green Apple Awards which recognise environmental best practice.

The project aimed to improve and restore the path while also minimising the carbon footprint of the scheme.

It reused all of the material from the existing footpath along with 300 tonnes of surplus material from a carriageway recycling site in Bury St Edmunds.

Ordinarily, the carbon footprint of the project would have been an estimated 101.75 tonnes, However, by cutting down on the amount of embedded CO2 from the materials used, the amount of CO2 emitted from vehicle movements and the running of the plant during the project, a carbon footprint reduction of 78.3% was achieved.

James Finch, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “This project has showed how we can work in a more environmentally-friendly manner, while still providing a high-quality scheme for users of the path.

“By quantifying the environmental benefits of this method, we might be able to use this in various aspects of highways maintenance and, if it was used across the county more often, it could end up costing less to maintain our network.

“To receive this award is a welcome recognition of the efforts being made by the Suffolk Highways team to reduce the county’s carbon footprint.”

Workers recycled the excavated spoil to create a new base material, transporting it to a local recycling facility, which provided a one-stop shop – receiving the waste spoil as well as producing the recycled material being returned, reducing the total haulage miles by 80%.

The project, which cost just under £128,000, was undertaken as part of Suffolk’s aspirations of becoming the Greenest County.

The safety of cyclists has been improved as they can now use the footpath, avoiding the main highway.

Residents and local commuters also benefitted from the reduction in lorry movements that, turn, led to reduced levels of congestion in the area.

Environmental award for Suffolk Highways’ carbon neutral scheme

