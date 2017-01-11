Equine enthusiast sought for exciting job with Suffolk Horse Society

If you have a passion for horses, particularly the Suffolk breed, and are looking for a new challenge then this role could be for you.

The Suffolk Horse Society has a rare vacancy for an executive secretary and they are offering a salary in the region of £30,000 per annum plus pension contributions.

George Paul, Company Secretary, said: “This is a very important job, essentially it is the person who on a day-to-day basis manages the Suffolk Horse Society.

“It is a wide-ranging job and we need someone who not only has an interest in horses but also some knowledge of them so they understand the terminology used.”

The executive secretary will issue passports to newborn foals and therefore the society is seeking someone with considerable administrative ability.

“The right person will also need to have a marketing flair about them,” added Mr Paul. “Through the society we do publicise the breed and market Suffolk horses. We are always recruiting new members.”

The job is based at the society HQ at Bentwaters Business Park, Rendlesham although there will be some travel involved as the society attend shows and marketing events throughout the year.

The Suffolk horse, known as the Suffolk Punch, is a rare breed and the society, which is a registered charity, works to preserve the breed. There are Suffolks all over the world including in America, Australia and New Zealand but it is a breed that was developed here and is iconic of Suffolk.

“There are more Suffolks here in Suffolk than anywhere else,” added Mr Paul.

