Which roads are closed in East Anglia this week?

We have all the road closures and roadworks in Suffolk and Essex this week - all in one place.

• A11 Fiveways roundabout Mildenhall: road sign, traffic light, traffic sensing loops, speed enforcement hard standings installation and safety improvements

Work to install road signs, traffic lights, traffic sensing loops, hard standings for mobile speed enforcement and re-lining of the roundabout is underway and due to complete around mid-November.

Lane closures will be in place on the Fiveways roundabout rings between 8pm and 6am on weeknights, with no total closures or diversions currently required.

• A12 and A120, Essex: safety barrier repairs

An ongoing programme of work to repair damaged safety barriers along the A12 and A120 in various locations continues this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only.

Single lane closures will be in place past the area being worked on.

• A12 junction 28 to 27, Colchester: Motts Bridge refurbishment

Work to maintain road user safety continues this week. One lane of the junction 27 exit slip road will remain closed 24 hours a day.

• A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex: safety improvements

Work to improve road user safety by building continues this week, with ongoing construction of a new roundabout at Hare Green.

The westbound carriageway between Horsley Cross roundabout and the junction with the A133 will be closed on Thursday and Friday nights between 9pm and 5am.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the B1035, B1033 and A133.

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road are now closed.