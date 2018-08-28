Partly Cloudy

Watch CCTV footage of JCB digger smashing into shop front during cash machine theft

PUBLISHED: 14:55 11 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:55 11 October 2018

CCTV of the JCB smashing into the shop front Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police

Essex Police has released CCTV footage in connection with the theft of a cash machine.

Thieves used a JCB digger to smash into the front of Newport Stores in Newport High Street, near Saffron Walden, shortly after 1.20am on Tuesday, September 25.

The cash machine was removed from the wall and believed to have been put on the back of a white Toyota Hilux, which then left the scene towards Wickham Road.

The Toyota was later found burnt out in a field between Hatley and Gamlingay in Cambridgeshire.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and we are releasing CCTV footage in the hope it will jog the memory of anyone who saw these men or vehicles in the area before or after the incident,” an Essex Police spokesman said.

“We appreciate it’s not of the clearest quality, but someone will know who they are and we ask anyone with information to call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/139010/18.”

Alternatively, people can Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Motorbike procession to pass through Ipswich ahead of Joe Pooley’s funeral

21:16 Andrew Papworth
Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A motorbike procession will be held through Ipswich ahead of the funeral of a “beautiful young lad” who was found dead in his home town.

‘I’m trapped in Universal Credit hell’ – Readers speak out over controversial benefit rollout

20:31 Emily Townsend
Readers speak out about their experience with Universal Credit. A JobCentrePlus. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

People claiming Universal Credit in our region are struggling to feed themselves, clothe their children and keep up with rent and bills, an investigation by this newspaper has revealed.

Two-vehicle crash on A12 at Copdock

20:27 Adam Howlett
Two cars have been involved in a crash on the A12 near Copdock Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash on the A12 at Copdock.

Car smashes into front of Ipswich home

15:35 Andrew Hirst
Collingwood Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

A car has crashed into a house after an accident with another vehicle in a residential street in Ipswich.

Video: Sneak peek inside secret new Harry Potter shop

19:00 Sophie Barnett
The House in Town Harry Potter shop Picture: NEIL PERRY

Take a look inside Ipswich’s magical pop up Harry Potter shop and discover all the Hogwarts gear you could ever dream of.

What its like to work at the Ipswich firm where 40% of staff started as apprentices

18:00 Jessica Hill
Ellie Netzel of Clearfield

Unlike her friends who are saddled with debt at university, at the age of 19, Ellie Netzel is making £13,000 plus bonuses. That’s because she chose to go down the apprenticeship route instead.

Video: Wicked Queen Natasha Hamilton delighted to be back in Ipswich

17:52 Megan Aldous
Snow White and the seven dwarfs cast at the Ipswich Regent Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Former Atomic Kitten reveals her most embarrassing theatre moment and why she is excited to be back in Ipswich.

Video: See inside new Boots store at Martlesham retail park

12:20 Emily Townsend
Boots at Martlesham's Beardmore Park Picture: IAN WILSON

Health and beauty giant Boots has unveiled its new store at Beardmore Retail Park in Martlesham.

Fashionistas could take home an 80s Adidas jacket or a Fila sports top from vintage fair

17:06 Megan Aldous
Take a look at the unique products you can find at the Preloved Kilo sale. Picture: PRELOVED KILO

A vintage sale will be in Ipswich this weekend giving shoppers a chance to join the sports wear revival by snapping up pre-loved designer brands from the 80s and 90s.

Kesgrave High School’s sports teams gifted new kit by Suffolk charity

23 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Kesgrave High School pupils show off their new sports kits with Karen Cornforth from Total Football and Stuart Young and Charles Rayworth from SPARK Picture: KESGRAVE HIGH SCHOOL

Kesgrave High School’s sports teams now ‘look as good as they perform’ thanks to a generous donation by a Suffolk charity.

