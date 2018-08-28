Video

Watch CCTV footage of JCB digger smashing into shop front during cash machine theft

CCTV of the JCB smashing into the shop front Picture: ESSEX POLICE Essex Police

Essex Police has released CCTV footage in connection with the theft of a cash machine.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thieves used a JCB digger to smash into the front of Newport Stores in Newport High Street, near Saffron Walden, shortly after 1.20am on Tuesday, September 25.

The cash machine was removed from the wall and believed to have been put on the back of a white Toyota Hilux, which then left the scene towards Wickham Road.

The Toyota was later found burnt out in a field between Hatley and Gamlingay in Cambridgeshire.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and we are releasing CCTV footage in the hope it will jog the memory of anyone who saw these men or vehicles in the area before or after the incident,” an Essex Police spokesman said.

“We appreciate it’s not of the clearest quality, but someone will know who they are and we ask anyone with information to call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/139010/18.”

Alternatively, people can Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.