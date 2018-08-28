Driver dead and four people arrested after BMW and Fiesta crash

The crash happened in Blue Mills Hill, Wickham Bishops Picture: GOOGLE Google

The driver of a Ford Fiesta died at the scene after the car collided with a BMW 520 in Essex last night, and ended up in a hedge on the roadside.

Road is likely to be closed till 1500hrs as a potential crime scene I only get one chance to secure and preserve the evidence, please be patient with us, we will do everything we can to minimise disruption and will keep people updated via @BBCEssex @EPRoadsPolicing @EssexPoliceUK https://t.co/hZqXNVRMe0 — Insp Rob Brettell (@InspBrettell) October 11, 2018

Officers were called to Blue Mills Hill in Wickham Bishops, near Witham, shortly after 11pm, where they found the silver Ford Fiesta and the black BMW 520 had crashed.

Both cars had left the road and the Fiesta had ended up in a hedge. The driver died at the scene.

Two men and two women were later arrested.

One man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, failing to report a collision, perverting the course of justice, and escaping lawful custody.

The two women and other man were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink or drug driving.

“The road has been closed while we investigate and we expect it to be closed through the morning and into this afternoon,” a spokesman for Essex Police said.

“If you use this route we advise you avoid the area and plan your journey.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information about the collision to come forward.

“We particularly need to speak to anyone who saw the Fiesta or the BMW in the moments before the incident or who saw a white Vauxhall Astra which is believed to have been travelling in convoy with the BMW.”

Insp Rob Brettell said the road could be closed until 3pm.

“As a potential crime scene I only get one chance to secure and preserve the evidence, please be patient with us, we will do everything we can to minimise disruption,” he said.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 1405 of October 10.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.