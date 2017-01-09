Essex ambulance driver denies death by careless driving charge

An Essex ambulance driver has denied causing the death of dentist Dr Michael Daly by careless driving while on an emergency call.

Faye Parson, 40, was behind the wheel of an ambulance which collided with the Chelmsford dentist on the A414 in Danbury.

Parson, of Church Street, Braintree, was on an emergency call at the time of the incident at 5.20pm on February 4 last year.

Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard yesterday the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust Mercedes Sprinter ambulance struck Dr Daly while he was on a zebra crossing in Main Road.

Dr Daly died on June 3, four months after the fatal incident, having been airlifted to St George’s Hospital in London in the aftermath of the crash.

His family sat at the back of the court, as did uniformed colleagues of Parson.

Dr Daly, 77, worked for many years at Oasis Dental Care in both Redmayne Drive, Chelmsford, and in Danbury, where he had just finished a shift before the collision.

Parson, a paramedic, pleaded not guilty to a charge of death by careless driving at yesterday’s hearing.

Henny Tatum, prosecuting, said Parson was of good character and had a full clean driving licence.

Gulcan Olurchn, defending, said the case was likely to centre around the standard of driving.

Chairman of the bench Susan Greenwood accepted the case was suitable for a magistrates’ court trial, but Parson elected trial by jury at the crown court.

She was granted unconditional bail to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on February 6 for a plea and trial preparation hearing, having appeared on a postal requisition at yesterday’s hearing.