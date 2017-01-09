Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Essex ambulance driver denies death by careless driving charge

09 January, 2017 - 11:27
An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

Archant

An Essex ambulance driver has denied causing the death of dentist Dr Michael Daly by careless driving while on an emergency call.

Comment
Chelmsford Magistrates' CourtChelmsford Magistrates' Court

Faye Parson, 40, was behind the wheel of an ambulance which collided with the Chelmsford dentist on the A414 in Danbury.

Parson, of Church Street, Braintree, was on an emergency call at the time of the incident at 5.20pm on February 4 last year.

Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard yesterday the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust Mercedes Sprinter ambulance struck Dr Daly while he was on a zebra crossing in Main Road.

Dr Daly died on June 3, four months after the fatal incident, having been airlifted to St George’s Hospital in London in the aftermath of the crash.

His family sat at the back of the court, as did uniformed colleagues of Parson.

Dr Daly, 77, worked for many years at Oasis Dental Care in both Redmayne Drive, Chelmsford, and in Danbury, where he had just finished a shift before the collision.

Parson, a paramedic, pleaded not guilty to a charge of death by careless driving at yesterday’s hearing.

Henny Tatum, prosecuting, said Parson was of good character and had a full clean driving licence.

Gulcan Olurchn, defending, said the case was likely to centre around the standard of driving.

Chairman of the bench Susan Greenwood accepted the case was suitable for a magistrates’ court trial, but Parson elected trial by jury at the crown court.

She was granted unconditional bail to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on February 6 for a plea and trial preparation hearing, having appeared on a postal requisition at yesterday’s hearing.

Keywords: NHS United Kingdom

Ipswich Council could stop running Maidenhall sports centre – and close crèche facilities

06:00 Paul Geater
Maidenhall Sports centre could be transferred to the school's management.

Ipswich council is considering handing over the management of the Maidenhall Sports Centre to Stoke High in a bid to involve the local community more.

Updated: Man dies after suffering from breathing problems near Jack’s Cafe in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich

Yesterday, 21:37 Jason Noble
Hadleigh Road.

A man has died after being taken ill outside Jack’s Cafe in Hadleigh Road this morning.

Commuter’s ‘journey from hell’ after freight train breaks down delaying services from London to Ipswich

Yesterday, 21:36 Emily Townsend
Greater Anglia trains through Ipswich were affected by delays after a vehicle got stuck under a bridge

Passengers using Greater Anglia rail services to get home this evening are facing delays of up to 45 minutes.

Sadness over death of Florida airport shooting victim Olga Woltering, originally from Ipswich

Yesterday, 18:23 Colin Adwent
From the left are Hazel Roosa of New York, Rita Benneworth, and Olga Woltering of Georgia USA at a Priory Heath School reunion

More tributes have been paid to former Ipswich great-grandmother Olga Woltering who was one of five people killed in a shooting in the United States.

Video: Corrie McKeague’s girlfriend says missing RAF Honington airman is to become a father

Yesterday, 18:15 Edmund Crosthwaite
Corrie McKeague and April Oliver. Photo courtesy of April Oliver

Serviceman Corrie McKeague, who has been missing since September last year, is to become a father.

What great events and festivals can you visit in and around Suffolk in 2017?

Yesterday, 16:53 Edmund Crosthwaite
Latitude Festival at Henham Park, one of the many great events to be held in Suffolk in 2017. Picture: Victor Frankowski.

Whether you’re looking forward to Latitude 2017 or just some of the great opportunities to try out Suffolk food and drink, there are plenty of great events happening in the county (and its neighbours) this year.

Updated: Corrie McKeague: What we know about the disappearance of the RAF Honington serviceman

Yesterday, 15:56 Matt Reason
Corrie McKeague

In the months since RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague went missing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, very little information has come to light.

Feuding birds fighting over food makes our picture of the day

Yesterday, 15:45 Sam Dawes
Feud over food in the garden in Woolpit. By Pamela Bidwell

Suffolk’s top beauty spots, landmarks and its amazing wildlife can provide the subjects for some stunning photos – and through our iwitness24 site our readers are able to share them with the world.

Gallery: Preloved Chica Elene Marsden shares her Ipswich charity shop finds with YouTube fans

Yesterday, 14:44
Elene Marsden and her charity shop clothes.

One day almost two years ago, Elene Marsden bought a pair of boots from a charity shop and when she got home she felt she just had to tell the world about them.

Happiness and confidence of young people at lowest ever level, survey reveals

Yesterday, 14:37 Adam Howlett
Young people say they feel anxious about their future

Happiness and confidence among young people in the east of England is at its lowest level since in almost a decade, a new survey has revealed.

Most read

Updated: Man dies after suffering from breathing problems near Jack’s Cafe in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich

Hadleigh Road.

Video: Corrie McKeague’s girlfriend says missing RAF Honington airman is to become a father

Corrie McKeague and April Oliver. Photo courtesy of April Oliver

B&M lorry driver who got truck stuck in Ipswich town centre could face prosecution

Police attend the scene of a lorry that has blocked off Northgate Street in Ipswich on Tuesday

Sadness over death of Florida airport shooting victim Olga Woltering, originally from Ipswich

From the left are Hazel Roosa of New York, Rita Benneworth, and Olga Woltering of Georgia USA at a Priory Heath School reunion

Ipswich Council could stop running Maidenhall sports centre – and close crèche facilities

Maidenhall Sports centre could be transferred to the school's management.

Breaking News: Ipswich woman among the dead in Florida airport shooting

Olga Woltering

Most commented

Monday verdict: From unity to discord in 18 months – what a sad state of affairs for Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy at Portman Road for the FA Cup match with Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Suffolk and Essex hospitals urge responsible A&E use as patient numbers soar

Ipswich Hospital car park.

New book promises ‘truth’ about Rendlesham UFO mystery from perspective of airbase commander

Col. Charles Halt (Retired) revisiting Rendlesham Forest last summer
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24