Essex Firefighters tackle blaze in derelict Clacton house

Essex firefighters were called to a derelict house in Clacton. Archant

Fire appliances from across north Essex were called to blaze in derelict house in Clacton during the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

The fire service received over 20 calls from members of the public to report a fire in a two storey derelict house in Wyndham Crescent.

Five fire engines and a aerial ladder platform (ALP) attended the incident – the first calls came in shortly after 3.30am.

When firefighters arrived at the incident they reported the fire was already well developed and had broken through the roof.

The fire was extinguished by 6:45am. An investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire.