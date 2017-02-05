Essex teenager jailed after anti-Semitic tirade at Jewish community

An intoxicated teenager who yelled “Heil Hitler” while pelting Jewish shoppers with gas canisters has been jailed.

Patrick Delaney claimed he bombarded four Orthodox Jews – including a 13-year-old boy – with the anti-Semitic abuse after he had fallen out with his girlfriend.

Victim Chaya Stern, who was with her teenage son, was left “very shocked” when Delaney, who was with two other men in a van, yelled “Hitler” at her repeatedly in Tottenham Hale retail park on January 6 2016.

The 19-year-old from Coggeshall sobbed as he was sentenced to six months in prison and told his actions were unacceptable in “any civilised society”.

Prosecutor Lee Sergent told Wood Green Crown Court: “Mrs Stern heard the word ‘Hitler’ over and over again. Mrs Stern had no doubt this was directed at her and her son.”

He added: “Both her and her son were very shocked and scared.”

The pair took shelter in a nearby supermarket – too afraid to leave and face their persecutor, the court heard.

Her brother Simon Lemberger, who was out with them, received a similar volley of Nazi-related abuse as he entered a different shop.

In a victim impact statement, Mrs Stern said: “This incident has brought back bad memories and left me with a shocked feeling inside.

“I know it will take time to get over it. We didn’t do anything to these men, we didn’t agitate or argue with them, we were just in fact people who wanted to go shopping.”

Passing sentence, Judge John Dodd QC told the defendant: “Your conduct was simply disgraceful. Any civilised society cannot allow for such conduct to be tolerated.”

Delaney of Twin Oaks Caravan Park, Coggeshall, admitted one count of religiously aggravated harassment in December.

He was said to have a previous conviction for racial or religious abuse after yelling “tandoori” and “naan” at someone while at a swimming pool in 2012.

Barry Gilbert, defending, said of last year’s incident: “He had fallen out with his girlfriend and he got very depressed about it.”

He added: “The use of nitrous oxide was to put his woes behind him for a bit.”

“As Mr Delaney is from a traveller background he has been the victim of similar abuse, it is appalling behaviour, it is disgusting,” he added.