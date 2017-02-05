Partly Cloudy

Essex teenager jailed after anti-Semitic tirade at Jewish community

19:18 05 February 2017

Archant

An intoxicated teenager who yelled “Heil Hitler” while pelting Jewish shoppers with gas canisters has been jailed.

Comment

Patrick Delaney claimed he bombarded four Orthodox Jews – including a 13-year-old boy – with the anti-Semitic abuse after he had fallen out with his girlfriend.

Victim Chaya Stern, who was with her teenage son, was left “very shocked” when Delaney, who was with two other men in a van, yelled “Hitler” at her repeatedly in Tottenham Hale retail park on January 6 2016.

The 19-year-old from Coggeshall sobbed as he was sentenced to six months in prison and told his actions were unacceptable in “any civilised society”.

Prosecutor Lee Sergent told Wood Green Crown Court: “Mrs Stern heard the word ‘Hitler’ over and over again. Mrs Stern had no doubt this was directed at her and her son.”

He added: “Both her and her son were very shocked and scared.”

The pair took shelter in a nearby supermarket – too afraid to leave and face their persecutor, the court heard.

Her brother Simon Lemberger, who was out with them, received a similar volley of Nazi-related abuse as he entered a different shop.

In a victim impact statement, Mrs Stern said: “This incident has brought back bad memories and left me with a shocked feeling inside.

“I know it will take time to get over it. We didn’t do anything to these men, we didn’t agitate or argue with them, we were just in fact people who wanted to go shopping.”

Passing sentence, Judge John Dodd QC told the defendant: “Your conduct was simply disgraceful. Any civilised society cannot allow for such conduct to be tolerated.”

Delaney of Twin Oaks Caravan Park, Coggeshall, admitted one count of religiously aggravated harassment in December.

He was said to have a previous conviction for racial or religious abuse after yelling “tandoori” and “naan” at someone while at a swimming pool in 2012.

Barry Gilbert, defending, said of last year’s incident: “He had fallen out with his girlfriend and he got very depressed about it.”

He added: “The use of nitrous oxide was to put his woes behind him for a bit.”

“As Mr Delaney is from a traveller background he has been the victim of similar abuse, it is appalling behaviour, it is disgusting,” he added.

Headteachers are ‘sacked like football managers’, Suffolk headteacher warns

19:30 Matt Stott
Headteachers are overworked and face too much pressure from the local authority in Suffolk, a teaching union has claimed. Pic: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire.

In the latest row over teacher recruitment, the Suffolk NUT (National Union of Teachers) claimed headteachers receive severe criticism instead of practical support from Suffolk County Council (SCC), fuelling a rise in multi-academy trusts.

Nine new housing developments starting in Ipswich town centre in 2017

17:54 Paul Geater
The proposed flats and hotel on the Grafton Way site for Plutus.

Every week there seems to be a new proposal come up for more homes to be built in Ipswich town centre – some large developments, some small scale conversions.

War of words continues over roadworks planned for busy Ipswich road

16:32 Paul Geater
Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere has demanded that roadworks that will force the closure of Ranelagh Road near the town’s station should be speeded up.

Gallery: Iwitness24 - Weekend in Pictures

16:58 Alex Walton
Captured at Ickworth Park. Picture: Paul Bustin

Your pictures from iWitness24 - the photo sharing website; bringing you local photos by local photographers.

Essex vicar arrested in child porn enquiry

16:53 Paul Geater
Heybridge vicar Peter Low.

An Essex vicar has been suspended by his diocese after being charged with three offences of possessing child pornography.

‘Bring On Tomorrow’...Four days of ‘Fame’ at Farlingaye High School

16:00 Tom Potter
'Lunchtime' scene with Connie Lamb playing Cameran Diaz

It’s known for its rousing numbers and colourful costumes – but a gritty urban drama bubbles beneath the surface of a Suffolk school’s latest theatre production.

Updated: Horses on the loose twice in five days at Paper Mill Lane in Bramford

14:10 Adam Howlett
Horses were spotted wandering around close to Paper Mill Lane in Bramford on Tuesday morning

Police have helped round up horses that have got loose from a field on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford twice in five days.

Martello Tower Q in Felixstowe goes up for sale for £750,000

12:24 Sue Dando
Martello Tower makes for an unusual home in Felixstowe. Picture: Chris Rawlings

At Felixstowe there is something special on the market - The Q Tower, a Martello tower originally built to see off potential invaders, and now a special home still with commanding views of the bay and Felixstowe port.

Children treated to magical story time at New Wolsey Theatre

11:01 Adam Howlett
Mollie Steward and Emily Salter read to youngsters

Children were treated to a free spellbinding story time at the New Wolsey Theatre yesterday.

