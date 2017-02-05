Essex vicar arrested in child porn enquiry

Heybridge vicar Peter Low.

An Essex vicar has been suspended by his diocese after being charged with three offences of possessing child pornography.

Peter Low, 64, of Crescent Road, Heybridge, has been charged with three counts of possession of indecent images of children and one count of possession of a prohibited image of a child.

The charges relate to images allegedly downloaded from the internet.

Low is vicar of Heybridge and Langford parishes near Maldon.

He has been given conditional bail to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on March 1.

A statement from the Diocese of Chelmsford said: “The Diocese has been taking the investigation extremely seriously, and has been working closely with the police.

“Mr Low was suspended from all his duties as a vicar by the Bishop of Chelmsford immediately the Bishop was informed of the investigation, and he remains suspended.

“We are offering pastoral support and are keeping all those affected by the situation in our prayers.​”