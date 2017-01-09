Every Man for Himself was not the order Suffolk soldier Ronald Garnham expected to hear

Ronald Garnham with his book he has just published at the age of 99 (100 next month) on his time as a POW in Japan, called Every Man for Himself.

A 99-year-old Suffolk man has published his first book – though its subject is one he would have preferred not to have written about.

Every Man for Himself by Ronald Garnham, who turns 100 on February 1, is his account of his days as a Prisoner of War at the hands of the Japanese, suffering “inhumane and savage treatment for three-and-a-half years, very little food, and almost non-existent medical supplies”.

Mr Garnham, of Looe Road, Felixstowe, is one of the oldest survivors of the war in Japan.

The book title comes from the order given by his sergeant after the soldiers he was with found themselves heading for an armed Japanese force manning a roadblock. The men ran for their lives – straight into the dense, dark jungle.

Mr Garnham, a private in the 6th Royal Norfolk regiment, said: “I don’t know to this day how many of us survived to even reach the jungle. I was lucky because I was at the back of the line of men as we were marching – when the Japanese at the roadblock fired I guess many of those at the front would have been killed instantly.”

He survived four months in the some of the toughest terrain on earth, risking his life every day as he dodged the enemy, surviving on his wits, the kindness of strangers, and a little bit of luck, before being captured.

Initially, he was among 15,400 men in a POW camp designed for 1,200 and with just one tap. Their destination though was the infamous Burma railway, where Mr Garnham carried a yoke slung with baskets carrying soil from the diggers for 12 hours a day. Later he was taken to work at an iron ore smelting plant.

His son Paul Garnham said: “My father didn’t say very much about his captivity when I was growing up.

“It wasn’t until 1989 that the family urged him to tell his story, and he started to write about this traumatic episode in his life.”

Every Man for Himself is available from Stillwater Books, Felixstowe, and Browsers, Woodbridge, cost £9.50.