Everything you need to know about national Gin Festival coming to Ipswich

17:00 27 January 2017

The national Gin Festival is coming to Ipswich for the first time in 2017

Archant

A second gin festival will be coming to Ipswich this year as organisers of the national event will be bringing it to the town for the first time.

1 Comments
Gin Festival organises more than a dozen festivals across the country each year in big cities such as London, Newcastle, Manchester and Bristol.

But for the first time the national event will be coming to Ipswich’s Town Hall from June 2-4, named ‘Gin Festival Ipswich’ – just weeks after the unrelated ‘Ipswich Gin Festival’ by Hadleigh-based Gin Punch expected in April or May.

Jym Harris, Gin Festival director and creator alongside wife Marie, said: “We’re always on the lookout for new and exciting places to bring Gin Festival to.

“As the popularity of gin keeps on growing, so has our events team which has given us greater scope to visit more locations across the UK.

“Ipswich has been high on our wish-list of places to visit for a while. After a lot of time searching for the perfect venue, we believe Ipswich Town Hall makes the perfect place to introduce Gin Festival to the people of Ipswich.”

The three-day event will feature more than 100 gins, four bars serving gin liqueurs, craft gins and cocktails, a potted gin-making history, a masterclass in mixers, street food and live entertainment.

Mr Harris added: “We pride ourselves on bringing with us the new, unusual and small batch gins that you’re unlikely to find in your everyday supermarket or local bar.

“We want our customers to enjoy exploring the huge variety of flavours that gin has to offer in an environment with other passionate gin-lovers. “We’re firm believers that, with the variety available today, there really is a gin for everyone and whether you’re a seasoned gin drinker or haven’t really ventured past Gordon’s, there’s definitely a gin (or two) you’ll enjoy at one of our Gin Festivals.”

The event is already proving popular with Friday and Saturday sessions already sold out – but tickets are still available for Sunday, June 4.

Indeed, the event is proving so popular the organisers have said they “almost certainly” intend to make it an annual feature in Ipswich.

For information and tickets visit www.ginfestival.com.

