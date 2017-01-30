Everything you need to know about six Harry Potter Book Nights in Ipswich and Felixstowe this Thursday

With scores of Harry Potter Book Night events taking place across the country this Thursday, it’s time to dig out your wizarding robes and dust off your spellbooks for a magical evening of fun.

Here’s a complete guide to all you need to know about what’s on in Ipswich for this year’s celebrations.

Ipswich County Library, 4.30-6pm

Featuring a magic treasure hunt, sorting hat ceremony, potions class and a spells-casting class, Ipswich Library’s event is packed with spellbinding activities.

The Harry Potter evening at Felixstowe Library. Will Macgowan with Norman Rutterford (as Dumbledore).

Fancy dress is encouraged with a prize for best dressed.

Entry is £4, with ages five and above welcome. Accompanying adults are free.

Gainsborough Community Library, 4pm

A full rota of lessons with Hogwarts’ finest witches and wizards is lined up, including care of magical creatures with Hagrid, potions with Snape and flying with Madam Hooch.

Spaces are limited and can be booked in advance by calling 01473 260888. A £1 entry donation is suggested.

Chantry Library, 6-7.30pm

This free celebration encourages visitors to don their best wizard costume for a night of fun, food and drink, run in association with Ipswich Children’s Book Group.

Ipswich Waterstones, 7-9.30pm

Ipswich Waterstones will be pitting people’s wizarding wits against each other with a special Ordinary Wizarding Levels quiz.

Open to all ages, visitors are welcome as pre-prepared teams or on their own, with fancy dress optional.

Ipswich Museum, 7pm

This adults-only event will feature Madam Rosmerta’s famous drinks, a beginner’s potions brewing event, fun with tarantulas and toads in a care of magical creatures masterclass and shadow-puppet stories bringing Beedle the Bard’s tales to life.

This event is now sold out.

Felixstowe Library, 6-8pm

Some of Harry Potter’s best friends will be on hand at Felixstowe Library to help catch some fantastic beats, play a game or two of quidditch and sample some tasty butterbeer.

The event is for ages seven and above, with tickets £5. Accompanying adults are free.

Suffolk Libraries also has events lined up at its libraries in Sudbury, Newmarket, Great Cornard and Southwold.

For full details of those events, and booking for all Suffolk Libraries events, click here.