Extra time for consultation on local plan for development in Forest Heath

File photo of houses

Extra time has been added to the period for public consultation on the proposed submission version of the Forest Heath Local Plan, which will now end on March 13.

The consultation now ends on March 13. Lance Stanbury, Forest Heath District Council cabinet member for planning and growth, said: “We have now re-published one of the evidence base documents, the sustainability appraisal, so that it pulls all the information already in the public domain together in one place. We need equal consultation on all the documents, but rather than just giving the extra time on just this document alone, we are extending the overall period on all of the documents. The evidence base remains robust and complete.”

Forest Heath residents can find out how the local plan proposals may affect them by entering their postcode on the ‘Find my nearest’ button, at the bottom of the www.westsuffolk.gov.uk